Jason plays the lead role in Hamilton. Getty

It was just last year that Jason, who grew up in Perth, landed "the role of a lifetime", where he was cast as the lead role in Hamilton - despite having auditioned for the role of Aaron Burr.

"My agent called and said I should probably sit down ... he said they wanted me to play Alexander Hamilton," he told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.

"I think I was speechless for about 10 minutes. In many ways I am still completely speechless," he added.

His prior experience includes appearances in Disney’s Aladdin and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, after he graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in 2016.

"Hamilton was a saving grace for me." Getty

Landing his dream role in Hamilton was bitterweet for Jason, who had to face uncertainty during the pandemic as the arts industry hit pause on all theatre productions.

It was hope that the show would return that kept Jason strong, however, which he's credited as keeping his wellbeing strong during two lockdowns.

"I think Hamilton saved my mental health both times because when I was in Melbourne doing a lockdown there, that's when I got cast in it," he told Insider.

"So I had that to look forward to (then) and this time, I had it to look forward to after lockdown again, so Hamilton was a saving grace for me."

Jason has been in a relationship with Alexandra for five years. Instagram

Away from the stage, Jason draws strength from his five-year relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Cornish, where he dedicated a loving tribute to her for their anniversary earlier this year.

"I cannot express enough how amazing this woman is. She has helped me through every facet of life from career-oriented obstacles to personal trials and has helped me overcome all of them," he wrote on Instagram.

"I wouldn’t be half as far in life without you and I’m twice the man having known you. To put it slightly differently and to end on a pun (cause I know how you love them); best of lives with the best of women."

Alexandra will have the chance to support Jason once more as he hits the stage this weekend for a very festive performance on Christmas with Delta Goodrem.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.