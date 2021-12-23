Jana is currently pregnant with twins. Instagram

While juggling a household full of six kids may be daunting for some, Jana and her husband Paul Gatward can’t wait to expand their family, and the kids are just as eager to welcome their new siblings.

“They're over the moon - they think it's fantastic,” Jana says. “They constantly kiss my tummy and they're always trying to get involved and trying to name the kids.”

With the extension of her family in 2022, Jana says it will be a “real challenge” ahead to try and balance her career with family, but she sees it as a “huge blessing”.

“Working in women's health, I see how many women struggle to fall pregnant,” she reveals. “So to be able to have the experience of carrying twins, but also being able to extend that family to such a big family is a real blessing.”

Keeping her family happy and healthy, as well as staying on top of work commitments and her current pregnancy, lies within routine; plain and simple.

“For me, it's just being really organised,” Jana shares. “Planning your day really well and nutrition's a huge component because I'm always busy and the kids are often having quick lunches.”

As an ambassador for Australian Bananas, Jana is constantly checking to make sure her kids are eating healthy, nutritious food in their lunch boxes, and that she is too.

“It's just having quick strategies like that, that you know are going to ensure that they're not unhealthy and that I'm not unhealthy, particularly with the twins,” she says.

“I don't think balance is necessarily an issue for us. I think it's more just making sure we have little key ideas like that to throw in and make sure that we're not flailing when it comes to the basics of just getting out the door in time.”

“I love my spare time is with my kids.” Instagram

As a family, Jana and her brood will make their lunches and dinners together every night, with bananas a go-to for a quick and easy snack.

“They've got one of those little banana boxes where they stick their banana in a container, it goes straight in the bag and their juice and their berries and their sandwich and it goes straight in.”

“That way, the following morning, all we do is roll out bed, pack some breakfast in and then straight out the door,” she says.

It’s a strategy that works, as Jana points out that leaving it to the last minute can fall by the wayside to after-work fatigue – and it’s unlikely to get done at that point.

“I remember getting to the front door a couple of times like, ‘Oh my God, there's nothing in their lunch box’, and then you're up with a lunch order.”

Jana welcomed her youngest son Charlie in December last year. Instagram

With such a busy schedule and plenty to do in a day, Jana considers her ‘me-time’ for when she’s with her kids – a blessing as she calls it.

“That's a choice - it's not something that you have to do. I love my spare time is with my kids,” she says.

“I'm lucky with that because I am going to have six of them and a lot of the activities we do, so my downtime and my refreshing time is being around them.”

Although, with their high energy, Jana adds that they certainly “fill my cup up”, but she wouldn’t change a thing.

“Don't get me wrong, they yell and scream and sometimes you feel like you're going to go bonkers, but most of the time they're just such a pleasure to be around - that youthful energy is just such a blessing.”