Could the Irwins' finances be in dire straits? Getty

“I absolutely love my beautiful mum’s ‘Crocodile Collection’. Visit our online shop to find incredible gifts,” Bindi captioned the image.

The second part of the 21-year-old’s Instagram caption, however, tellingly revealed that this was more than just a branding exercise for the Irwins.

“Funds raised support the ongoing care of our @AustraliaZoo animals while we’re temporarily not open,” wrote Bindi.

The family, including Robert (pictured) have been spruiking merchandise. Instagram

Like many business, the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo has been forced to shut due to government restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak – though there have already been hints on the zoo’s social media account that they may soon re-open now that restrictions are easing.

In the interim, it appears that the Irwins have been turning to other money-making ventures to keep the family business afloat.

In addition to a clothing range, a browse through the Australia Zoo shop (shop.australiazoo.com.au) reveals that Bindi has recently launched her own homewares products, including a brightly patterned ‘Bee the Change’ cushion cover (RRP $34.95).

In celebration of her 2020 wedding, Bindi and new husband Chandler have also released a limited-edition candle commemorating their big day (RRP $49.95). Meanwhile, even Chandler has his own merchandise in the Australia Zoo online store, with him and Bindi modelling his new ‘Choose Chandler’ range of T-shirts (RRP $34.95).

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have been turning to other money-making ventures after Australia Zoo was forced to close amid the coronavirus crisis. Instagram

Australia Zoo is also currently running a promotion whereby if you spend $80 or more, you’ll receive keepsakes autographed by Terri, Bindi and Robert.

Meanwhile, Robert also appears to have set up his own side business, selling his photography work via the zoo’s shop. An image on canvas of a large elephant with tusks has since sold out, but was selling for $299.95.

“I have personally signed each one of these,” he shared on Instagram, adding all profits benefit wildlife conservation.

