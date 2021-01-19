I’m A Celebrity evictee Jack Vidgen has revealed there’s one campmate he’s happy to never see again. Ten

Without hesitation, the Australia’s Got Talent winner was quick to admit there was one person in particular who he’d be happy to never speak to again.

“Yeah, but I'm not going to say their name,” Jack teased.

When asked who among the celebrity campmates he’d consider his “besties forever” when the cameras stop rolling, the 24-year-old said Paulini Curuenavuli, Jess Eva and Abbie Chatfield.

Jack also reflected on his personal achievements in the jungle, while referencing some of the more gross challenges, such as being forced to eat a cow's eyeball in the dreaded Tucker Trials.

He told the radio host his most favourite thing about being in the so-called jungle was that it provided ample time to reflect on his life and evaluate what’s important.

Jack became the first person to be sent home from the jungle on Sunday, when he was sensationally ejected into a frog-infested putrid pond, after the star came last in a mini challenge.

The singer lost to fellow contestants Ash Williams and Travis Varcoe - all of whom were competing in the Hell Hole of Destiny trial.

The celebs battled it out to guess how many rats were in a box and, when Jack's guess didn’t quite add up, the youngest boy in camp was booted into the murky swamp.

Since his dramatic exit, Jack has opened up about his jungle journey and personal life, explaining that he still has "a lot more work to do".

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Jack admitted that, although he has come a long way, he still has to learn to love himself.

"I have a lot more work to do," Jack told the publication. "I really love where I'm at. I love the people in my life and I am learning to love myself".