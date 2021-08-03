Hugh Jackman has shared an important message with regards to his health. Instagram

He then pulled down his mask to show a small bandage over his nose where the procedure had been performed.

"Getting it checked, so if you see a shot of me with this on do not freak out; thank you for your concern. I’ll let you know what’s going on but they think it’s probably fine."

The Wolverine actor went on to deliver an important reminder to his fans when it comes to caring for their skin.

“But just remember, go and get it checked, and wear sunscreen. Don’t be like me as a kid, wear sunscreen."

This isn't the first time Hugh has had this type of health scare.

Back in 2017, the Greatest Showman actor had a cancer removed from his face - the sixth one in two years.

Posting a photo on Instagram at the time, the star delivered a similar message about wearing sunscreen.

"Another basal cell carcinoma," he wrote. "Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen."