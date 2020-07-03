James and Sarah's fateful first scene together! Channel Seven

Sarah previously reflected on that fateful scene during an interview with TV WEEK in 2018 and gushed over her now beau.

"I'm a nervous person and I shot about eight scenes that day, so it was full-on," she recalled. "But Jimmy took me under his wing [that day]. I learnt a lot from him."

She also shared how their romance spilled over from reel life to real life.

"We became friends and things just evolved. He's very funny, charming, kind and generous – plus he's handsome! So all of those things attracted me to him," Sarah added.

What a good looking couple! Instagram

In December 2018, the couple exclusively shared news of their engagement to New Idea.

On November 30, at their favourite restaurant – the same place they had their first date – James popped the question.

“Sarah’s birthday is Dec. 4, but I wanted to make it a surprise” James, 43, explained.

“Some good friends said, ‘keep it simple’. So, I was sitting in this Italian restaurant and I was sweating, but I kept it simple – which made it more real.”

The actor proposed to Sarah at their favourite restaurant in November 2018. EXCLUSIVE/ New Idea

James revealed he had been planning the proposal for about six months and joked his eight-year-old daughter Scout, who he shares with his ex Jessica Marais, was pressuring him into it.

“[My daughter] Scout is watching movies with princesses marrying princes, so it was a gag for a long time where she’d say, ‘When are you going to do that? You better do it quick dad! You’re going to lose her’” he said.

“And one day I was like, ‘Do it!’ So I spoke to my mum and she was like, ‘why the…haven’t you done it yet?!’”

In July 2019, the couple tied the knot in Ireland surround by friends and family. EXCLUSIVE/ Who

Less than a year later, in July 2019, the couple tied the knot in Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin – the same place David and Victoria Beckham were hitched.

In a beautiful intimate ceremony the couple were surrounded by 25 of their closest family and friends including James’ daughter Scout, as they said “I do”.

They chose Ireland as their special spot as Sarah’s late brother lived in Dublin, with her brother too sick to travel.

James and Sarah are joined by James' daughter Scout. EXCLUSIVE/ Who

“It was the best day of our lives,” the couple told Who of their dream wedding, with James admitting he felt like he was “on cloud nine”.

“I wanted it to be a celebration of love and the important thing for us is for our families to come together and for us all to be together and everyone to just have an enjoyable time,” she shared.

James added: “We could have easily gotten married under a tree by some water or on a property up in the hills; anywhere! But this has been magic.”