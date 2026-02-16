The Godfather star Robert Duvall dies aged 95 as tributes pour in

Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95, sending Hollywood into mourning.

The Godfather star’s death was confirmed in a statement posted to the acclaimed actor’s Facebook page on Monday, February 16, by his wife, Luciana Pedraza.

He passed away “peacefully” at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday, February 15, the heartfelt tribute confirmed.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Luciana wrote in the statement.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95. (Credit: Getty)

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Robert was well known for his role in The Godfather. (Credit: Getty)

What are Robert Duvall’s best movies and TV shows?

Robert worked in Hollywood for more than six decades, with more than 140 acting credits to his name.

He shone through in both leading and supporting roles, and later worked as a director.

He grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, and entered the acting world relatively late, only delivering his first major breakout role at the age of 31.

Robert made his big-screen debut as Boo Radley in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird before scoring the lead in George Lucas’ directorial debut, THX 1138.

He went on to become a household name and is well known for his role as Tom Hagen in the 1972 classic The Godfather.

Robert notably portrayed Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979’s Apocalypse Now, which saw him win a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

He also starred in other major releases, including Lonesome Dove, A Civil Action, The Great Santini and M*A*S*H.

Robert famously won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 1983’s Tender Mercies, and was also nominated for The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and The Judge, among others.

Robert had a Hollywood career spanning more than six decades. (Credit: Getty)

What was the last movie that Robert Duvall was in?

Robert’s final film appearance before his death was in the 2022 murder mystery, The Pale Blue Eye.

Directed by Scott Cooper, Robert took on a supporting role as Jean Pepe in the Netflix movie alongside Christian Bale, Timothy Spall and Harry Melling.

Adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel, it was released in cinemas in December 2022 before it dropped on the streaming service in January 2023.

Who was Robert Duvall’s wife?

Throughout his life, Robert was married four times, but never had any children.

He was first married to Barbara Benjamin from 1964 until 1975, before tying the knot with his second wife, Gail Youngs in 1982.

However, they went their separate ways just three years later, and he married his third wife, Sharon Brophy, in 1991.

After their separation in 1995, Robert found lasting love with his fourth wife, Argentinian actress Luciana Pedraza.

They first met in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Robert previously revealing how it was a chance encounter that led to their meeting.

“I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery,” he told Esquire in 2010.

Robert Duvall found lasting love with his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza. (Credit: Getty)

“If the flower shop had been open, I never would’ve met her.”

Luciana admitted she had no idea who Robert was when she approached him and invited him to a party, and the rest is history!

They bonded over the fact that they shared the same birthday, January 5, though Luciana was 41 years his junior.

The couple got married in 2005 and regularly attended red carpet events together over the years.

Robert frequently gushed over his love for Luciana, describing her as one of the best things in his life.