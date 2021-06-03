Aussie actress Jess Tovey revealed her pregnancy on Instagram. Instagram

As well as her stint on Home and Away, the brunette beauty is known for high-profile roles on Paper Giants, Underbelly: The Golden Mile, Wonderland and Bad Mothers.

Speaking to Nine Honey in 2019 about playing a mum on Bad Mothers, Jess admitted that the character made her realise how much of a responsibility it is to look after a child.

"I think the thing for me… is just how motherhood probably changes the centre of your universe. Which as someone who is not a mother yet, I haven't experienced yet,” she told the publication, before joking: "I'm still very much the centre of my universe.”

Jess has been dating her partner Damien Strouthos since 2017. Instagram

Meanwhile, during her days in Summer Bay, Jess left Home and Away fans devastated when she succumbed to a battle with cancer, with her character Belle dying in the arms of Aden Jefferies (Todd Lasance).

The actress later confessed to The Morning Show that she was worried about being killed off and eliminating any chances of coming back to the show.

“I said to the producer, 'I'm starting to feel a bit nervous',” she told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies in 2017.

"He said, 'We can change it. We can bring you back. We'll find a way'. People have died before in the show and have returned."