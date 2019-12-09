RELATED: 10 Best Weight Loss Teas in Australia - Skinny Tea

What Is High Tea?

High tea refers to the practice of drinking tea with a platter of food items like cold meats, crackers with butter, salads, pies, or cakes. It’s an English tradition that replaces dinner in some parts of the UK and Ireland, because it usually takes place between 5 and 7 pm.

Getty

For Australians, high tea is a more refined and elaborate way of enjoying afternoon tea. Drinking high tea in Melbourne is an experience that encompasses not just the tea and food, but the environment, service, and overall atmosphere of the establishment. And with the city being the gastronomic centre of Australia, you can expect to find many places that can offer you their own spin on the high tea experience.

So if you’re ready to bring your tea game to new heights, here’s where you can find the best high tea in Melbourne.

The BEST High Tea Spots In Melbourne

Where is it located: Level 1 Crown Towers. 8 Whiteman St Southbank, VIC 3006

Average price range: around $100 AUD per person

Our favourite: Ceylon Afternoon Tea

A spacious tea experience with a breathtaking view of the Yarra.

Where is it located: 111 Spring Street, Melbourne 3000, Victoria, Australia

Average price range: around $100 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Gluten Free Afternoon Tea

One of the best choices if you want to have a traditional 19th century high tea experience.

Where is it located: 282 Collins Street, Melbourne

Average price range: around $75 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Bard’s Tempest

A veteran of serving high tea, the ambience of the room is perfect for special occasions like Mother’s day.

Where is it located: 328 Flinders Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Average price range: around $80 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Lavender Creme Brûlée

A wonderful high tea experience amid a bustling art deco scene.

Where is it located: 7 Hickson Rd, Park Hyatt Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales 2000, Australia (The Rocks)

Average price range: around $55 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Coquelicot Gourmand

A cheap yet comprehensive high tea experience, divided between sweet and savoury flavours.

Where is it located: 205 Collins Street Melbourne, AU-VIC 3000

Average price range: around $60 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Jing Tea Herbal Infusions

A true blend of intercontinental tastes, mixing modern influences with traditional flavours.

Where is it located: 1 Southgate Avenue, Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria 3006, Australia

Average price range: around $70 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Wedgewood Teas

A comfortable journey through the different kinds of high tea. The calm and relaxed atmosphere make it ideal for catering special events like bridal showers.

Where is it located: 25 Collins Street, 3000 Melbourne, Australia

Average price range: around $80 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Chocolate Fountain

The dessert-centric Asian buffet makes this a children’s favourite, while the high tea keeps the adults satisfied.

Where is it located: Queen Victoria Building, 455 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average price range: around $50 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Orange Pekoe

Enjoy a European high tea experience delivered in the heart of Melbourne.

Where is it located: Level 2, Emporium Shopping Centre, 287 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Australia

Average price range: around $50 AUD per person

Our favourite: The Moet & Chandon

An eclectic yet delicious mix of traditional Italian high tea with Japanese influences. A novel experience that all high tea drinkers must try!

Sip And Dine

The next time you’re feeling a little fancy with your afternoon tea, pass through any of the restaurants that we’ve linked above! You’ll never look at tea the same way again.

RELATED: Meghan 'bans' Harry from doing THIS