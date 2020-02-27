Harry and Meghan's rental in Vancouver. Sotheby's

The Daily Mail reports the property will be surrounded by cannabis farms soon. Sotheby's

The publication says that entrepreneurs have been all over the area since Canada legalised the use of recreational cannabis back in October 2018.

"The local council has recently created its own bylaws on non-medical cannabis, which means that anyone owning land in an 'Agricultural Land Reserve' (ALR) can not only grow and sell their own herbs, but open cannabis shops and 'lounges'," read the report.

The news comes after reports suggest that Meghan and Harry have found their dream home in Malibu, California.

Mailbu is ready to become the Sussexes base pad.

The breathtaking home, known as Petra Manor, was once rented by makeup mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, hinted that the purchase was happening weeks ago.

Kylie Jenner once rented out the house.

"I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy," she said on Loose Women.

The property is also a 30 minute drive away from Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland home in Windsor Hills.

Very luxe: This home boasts eight bedrooms.

The swanky European-style Petra Manor is perfect for the couple.

It was built back in 2015 and is worth a cool US$7 million mansion.

The secluded residence boasts a casual eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a cinema, swimming pool and tennis court.