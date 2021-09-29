Adam married longtime partner Rachel. Instagram

A fair bit has happened for the BFFs in the time they took hiatus from the much-loved reality show, including wedding bells for Adam and his longtime love, Rachel.

“​​Somehow I found someone who would put up with me spending so much time with Symon,” Adam joked.

“She's perfect though and much more intelligent, beautiful, and kind than I am so it's nice to bring the average up between us.

“The wedding day was awesome, it fell in the middle of lockdowns so we had all the important people in our lives there and we got to sing, dance and party the weekend away over easter in perfect 30-degree weather."

He added, “And of course, I couldn’t have a wedding without Symon standing in my bridal party next to me.”

The pair couldn't be happier to return to the Gogglebox couch. Instagram

Since departing the show in 2019, the pair have also gone into the jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, continued hosting their podcast The Adam and Symon Show and were picked to host a new sports series, Premierships And Footy Trips on FOX Footy, though the project was scrapped due to COVID.

And as for what shows the professional TV watchers have been bingeing of late?

“All the big names - Mare of Easttown and The Undoing for a bit of murder mystery, Rosehaven for feel-good Aussie tv, new seasons of Gossip Girl for a throwback to our teenage years and a whole heap of sport… Even though Adam is still sad about the Brisbane lions losing,” Symon explained.

The boys have been catching up on their favourite shows during lockdown. Instagram

The boys also spilled on what shows they’re least looking forward to checking out during their return to the Gogglebox couch.

“Vigil, Bachelorette, The Ashes,” they revealed.

“But you'll have to tune in to Gogglebox to see what we are enjoying (and not enjoying) every week!”

Gogglebox airs Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Foxtel and Thursdays at 8.30pm on Ten