American burger chain Wendy’s opens its first Aussie store

Good news for burger lovers, because the beloved American chain Wendy’s is opening its first Aussie store

Advertisement

The store will officially open Down Under on Cavill Avenue in Surfer’s Paradise, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The brand falls under Flynn Group, which also obtained a master franchise license for Pizza Hut in 2023 for Australia.

“The opening of the first Wendy’s restaurant on Australia’s Gold Coast is an exciting milestone, showcasing the brand’s global relevance and proven ability to travel around the world,” said EJ Wunsch, the international president of The Wendy’s Company.

“With Flynn Group’s expertise and passion, we have crafted a restaurant experience that blends Wendy’s iconic square hamburgers and craveable chicken offerings with bold menu innovation crafted with Aussies in mind.”

Advertisement

What is on the Wendy’s menu in Australia?

Aussie fans can enjoy Wendy’s iconic square patties on the Classic Double cheeseburger, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Baconmator.

For a snack, the brand is also offering 100 % Aussie chicken tenders.

The Frosty dessert, which is likened to a soft serve, is also on the menu.

Wendy’s chicken tenders are made from 100% Aussie chicken. (Credit: supplied)

Advertisement

Exclusive Aussie menu items such as hand-breaded chicken tenders and a new signature dipping sauce, will also be available.

“This is the start of a journey to bring Wendy’s unique fresh, famous food to fans across Australia as we continue our expansion throughout the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

In 2023, the burger chain announced plans to bring 200 stores to Aussie shores by 2034.

According to Flynn Group’s website, there are also 21 Wendy’s restaurants in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement