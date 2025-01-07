McDonald’s VERY Australian summer menu has arrived for all your post-beach needs

Summer is well and truly here, and that means Maccas is bringing out new items for its much-loved summer menu.
Because who doesn’t love going for a Maccas run after the beach or on a long road trip with friends or family?
Amanda Nakad, the marketing director for McDonald’s Australia said: “This summer, we’re serving up Aussie favourites with a menu full of local flavours and feel-good moments.”
The 2025 Macca’s summer menu has some very fun items this year, so let’s dive in and see what’s ready for you to try…
What’s in this year’s Macca’s summer menu?
MITE-Y Fries
The first item is brand new and brings together two food icons: Vegemite and McShaker Fries. That’s right. You can now order McShaker Fries paired with Vegemite McShaker seasoning.
McOz
This burger is returning for the first time since 2018! You can enjoy 100% Aussie beef with beetroot, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mustard and ketchup on a sesame seed bun.
Chicken McOz
Prefer chicken to beef? No problem. This is similar to the McOz but with chicken, mustard and McDonald’s signature McChicken sauce.
Cadbury Chunky McFlurry
Cool down with a new McFlurry flavour. This comes with chocolate-coated honeycomb Cadbury Crunchie pieces and caramel sauce.
Cadbury Crunchie Frappe
This is a chocolate frappe blended with honeycomb Cadbury Crunchie pieces and a swirl of whipped cream. You even get an extra sprinkle of Crunchie on top!
Caramel Thickshake
Described as “impossibly thick”, this is made with creamy fresh milk and sweet caramel syrup. Yum!
Squad Down Under Bundle
Gather your group for this one! Here’s what it comes with:
- Two McOz burgers
- Two ‘core’ burgers (choose between a selection of Maccas burgers)
- Four medium Vegemite McShaker Fries
- Four medium drinks
- Limited edition Squad Bucket Hat
- Served in an adult-sized box featuring Birdie, Hamburgler, Grimace and Big Mac
When is the McDonald’s summer menu available?
The summer menu launches today, Wednesday the 8th of January 2025. The Caramel Thickshake will be available from Wednesday the 22nd of January 2025 for a limited time.