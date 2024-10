Ladies and gentlemen, McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals is officially back for its BIGGEST year yet!



If you’re not familiar with this incredible event, each year Macca’s fills the month of November with a range of incredible deals every day. From $2 Big Macs to $2 Large Fries, McDonald’s offers a daily deal on fan-favourite items across the menu.

“We’re all feeling the pinch, so we’re making sure Aussies are getting the best bang for their buck when they choose to spend their money with us,” Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager for McDonald’s Australia said.



“Whether you’re craving one of our iconic menu favourites like the Cheeseburger or looking to share a Chicken McNuggets bundle with mates, you’ll be able to choose the best deal for you, with a new offer every day that is big on value and even bigger on taste. “

However, this year there is an extra surprise… Every week, customers who redeem a 30 Day 30 Deal offer will go into a weekly draw to win a brand-new Chery TIGGO 4 PRO SUV, valued at more than $23,000.



The daily deals are only available for 24 hours in the MyMacca’s App, so make sure you don’t miss your Macca’s faves at unbelievable prices!

McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals Calendar 2024

1 November $2 Big Mac 2 November $11.50 Small Double Cheeseburger Meal & Small McChicken Meal 3 November $11.50 10pc Chicken McNuggets, 2x Medium Fries & 2x Medium Soft Drinks 4 November $8.50 Small McChicken Meal & Cheeseburger 5 November $2 Large Fries 6 November $4.50 3pc Chicken McNuggets & Small Sundae 7 November $4.50 6pc Chicken McNuggets & Small Soft Drink 8 November $7.95 Small Double Cheeseburger Meal & Small Sundae 9 November $12.95 Small Big Mac Meal & Small 6pc Chicken McNuggets Meal 10 November $8.95 10pc Chicken McNuggets & 2x Medium Soft Drinks 11 November $8.95 Small Quarter Pounder Meal & Cheeseburger 12 November $5.50 Big Mac & Small Soft Drink 13 November $4.50 3pc Chicken McNuggets & Small Sundae 14 November $5.50 Quarter Pounder & Small Soft Drink 15 November $8.95 Small 6pc Chicken McNuggets Meal & Cheeseburger 16 November $1.50 Apple Pie 17 November $11.50 10pc Chicken McNuggets, 2x Medium Fries & 2x Medium Soft Drinks 18 November $8.95 Small Cheeseburger Meal, 3pc Chicken McNuggets & Small Sundae 19 November $7.50 6pc Chicken McNuggets, Cheeseburger & Small Soft Drink 20 November $5.95 Big Mac & Small Soft Drink 21 November $8.95 Small McChicken Meal & Cheeseburger 22 November $8.95 Small Quarter Pounder Meal and Small Sundae 23 November $8.95 10pc Chicken McNuggets & 2x Medium Soft Drinks 24 November $12.95 Small Double Cheeseburger Meal & Small McChicken Meal 25 November $8.95 Small 6pc Chicken McNuggets Meal & Cheeseburger 26 November $4 McChicken 27 November $2.50 Large Fries & Large Soft Drink 28 November $9.50 Small Big Mac Meal & 3pc Chicken McNuggets 29 November $8.95 Small McChicken Meal & Cheeseburger 30 November $13.95 Small Big Mac Meal & Small 6pc Chicken McNuggets Meal

