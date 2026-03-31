The wildest and most nostalgic foods you can’t miss at the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show is back again for 2026, which means there is plenty of whimsical, quirky and delicious food for you to try this year.
When it comes to which viral snacks to try, we’ve got you covered.
Once again, the Easter Show has unveiled its 2025 Winning Bite foodie trail, with all of the items carefully selected by a panel of judges.
This year, the MasterChef guest judge Victor Yeow Lim joined Tokyo Lamington’s Eddie Stewart, MasterChef Australia star Depinder Chhibber and content creator Tom Smallwood to select the top 10.
“These dishes are completely new creations designed especially for the Show,” Mr Lim said.
“You’ll find bold flavours, nostalgic twists and dishes that are as fun to look at as they are to eat. It’s the kind of food that makes the Show such a unique experience.”
The Winning Bites trail is a great way to track down dishes they won’t find anywhere else.
“The Sydney Royal Easter Show has always been known for its iconic treats, but every year our vendors bring new ideas and new flavours,” Mr McGrath added.
Find out which dishes made the top 10 below.
What are the best things to eat at the 2026 Easter Show?
Nashville Pickle on a Stick
Burger Head takes the humble pickle to a whole new level. Battered and dusted with a Nashville-style seasoning on a skewer, you can look forward to the perfect combination of sweet, spicy and tangy.
Scallop Burggah
Burger Head is serving up an Aussie fish-and-chip shop remix featuring crispy fried chicken sandwiched between two golden potato scallops instead of a bun.
Rainbow Toastie
Carousel Café
You will see this colourful toastie everywhere on your social media pages; the viral rainbow cheese isn’t something to miss. Check out that pull!
Dragon’s Breath
Fruity Poppin
Indulge in flash-frozen cereal snacks, which are served with liquid nitrogen, which means you will see cloudy vapours as you eat.
Butter-Dipped Soft Serve
Loop Funnel Cake
Yes, you read that correctly – this vanilla soft serve is finished with the ultimate buttery drizzle.
Sip and Dump Cup
Dumpling King
For food on the go, you cannot go past this cup of steamed dumplings, which is perfectly paired with iced tea, all in one convenient package.
Flurolls
Fluffy Crunch Fairy Floss
Imagine ice cream and sushi coming together. But fear not – it’s rainbow fairy floss rolled with ice cream and then sliced into “sushi” dessert pieces.
Golden Bunny Brûlée
Chimnutz
For the ultimate Easter treat, enjoy this hot cross bun-inspired chimney cone full of custard, cake and finished with a crackable brûléed sugar top.
Hot Honey Corn Dog
Wally’s Hot Dogs
This golden corn dog is finished with a glossy chilli-infused hot honey glaze for the ultimate sweet-and-spicy bite.
Giant Crème Brûlée
Bon Brûlée
This giant crème brûlée means you can get the most out of cracking its delicious top.
What date is the Easter Show in 2026?
The Sydney Royal Easter Show will run from Thursday, April 2, 2026, to Monday, April 13, 2026.
How much does an Easter Show ticket cost?
See the ticket prices below.
- Early bird for two adults and two children: $125.00 (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- Early bird adult tickets: $47.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- Early bird ticket for children: $29.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- Early bird admission after 4pm for two adults and two children: $95.00 (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- Early bird adult ticket after 4pm: $39.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- Early bird ticket for children after 4pm: $18.00(discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)
- General reserved adult: $62.00 each, with same-day public transport included
- General reserved for children: $44.00 each, with same-day public transport included
- General reserved ticket for two adults and two children: $185.00
- Premium reserved ticket for adults: $101.50 each, with same-day public transport included
- Premium reserved ticket for children: $73.00 each, with same-day public transport included
- Premium reserved ticket for two adults and two children: $322.00 with same-day public transport included
- Concession ticket: $33.00 each, with same-day public transport included
All of the tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.