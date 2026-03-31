The wildest and most nostalgic foods you can’t miss at the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show is back again for 2026, which means there is plenty of whimsical, quirky and delicious food for you to try this year.

Advertisement

When it comes to which viral snacks to try, we’ve got you covered.

Once again, the Easter Show has unveiled its 2025 Winning Bite foodie trail, with all of the items carefully selected by a panel of judges.

This year, the MasterChef guest judge Victor Yeow Lim joined Tokyo Lamington’s Eddie Stewart, MasterChef Australia star Depinder Chhibber and content creator Tom Smallwood to select the top 10.

“These dishes are completely new creations designed especially for the Show,” Mr Lim said.

Advertisement

Are you keen to try this unforgettable Rainbow Toastie? (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

“You’ll find bold flavours, nostalgic twists and dishes that are as fun to look at as they are to eat. It’s the kind of food that makes the Show such a unique experience.”

The Winning Bites trail is a great way to track down dishes they won’t find anywhere else.

“The Sydney Royal Easter Show has always been known for its iconic treats, but every year our vendors bring new ideas and new flavours,” Mr McGrath added.

Advertisement

Find out which dishes made the top 10 below.

What are the best things to eat at the 2026 Easter Show?

The Sydney Royal Easter Show will run from Thursday, April 2, 2026, to Monday, April 13, 2026.

How much does an Easter Show ticket cost?

See the ticket prices below.

Early bird for two adults and two children: $125.00 (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

Early bird adult tickets: $47.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

Early bird ticket for children: $29.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

Early bird admission after 4pm for two adults and two children: $95.00 (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

Early bird adult ticket after 4pm: $39.00 each (discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

Early bird ticket for children after 4pm: $18.00(discount available until April 1 at 11.59pm)

General reserved adult: $62.00 each, with same-day public transport included

General reserved for children: $44.00 each, with same-day public transport included

General reserved ticket for two adults and two children: $185.00

Premium reserved ticket for adults: $101.50 each, with same-day public transport included

Premium reserved ticket for children: $73.00 each, with same-day public transport included

Premium reserved ticket for two adults and two children: $322.00 with same-day public transport included

Concession ticket: $33.00 each, with same-day public transport included

All of the tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.