The IGA Christmas range has officially been announced and is available in stores across the country!

This year, IGA has launched a brand new range of Community Co products, the proceeds of which go back to supporting local communities across Australia.

“This festive season we want to remind our customers that shopping local not only supports the community but provides value, range, and ease,” Estella Young, IGA/Metcash Executive General Manager of Merchandise said.

“With our amazing new Community Co Christmas products, plus our wide range of entertaining options, IGA has it all for shoppers this Christmas.”

If you want to have an incredible spread this Christmas while also supporting local communities, check out IGA’s Christmas range for 2024!

Community Co Ginger Biscuit Ice Cream. (Credit: IGA)

IGA Christmas Range 2024

Christmas Community Co and Signature Collection

Community Co Ginger Biscuit Ice Cream NEW (1L RRP: $6.50)

Community Co Chocolate Lava Pudding NEW (500g RRP: $7.50)

Community Co Iced Fruit Cake NEW (500g RRP: $7.00)

Community Co Christmas Pudding NEW (700g RRP: $7.50)

Community Co Mince Pies (RRP: $7.00 for a 6-pack)

Signature Collection Six-month Matured Christmas Pudding (400g RRP: $10.50/ 800g RRP $16.50)

Signature Collection Brandy Infused Mince Pies with Butter Pastry (RRP: $12.00 for a 6 pack)

IGA Naturally Smoked Leg Ham Bone In (RRP $8.00kg)

Apple Brie Filo Tart. (Credit: IGA)

IGA Christmas Recipes

Christmas Ham. (Credit: IGA)

Other IGA Christmas range favourites