Curtis Stone is giving away free gourmet pies in Melbourne

For one day only, Curtis Stone will be bringing a taste of California to Melbourne with an exclusive pop-up event at Federation Square that will bring his celebrated Beverly Hills pie shop to life.

Advertisement

The Pie Room has become a beloved staple of the culinary scene in the US and sells everything from pies to puddings, tarts to sandwiches, and more.

And now, Melburnians will be able to taste some of these handcrafted delights for themselves for FREE.

Between 7am and 3pm on Thursday, January 23rd, at the Swanston St Forecourt, attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary handcrafted pies with flavours like Beef Cheek, Chicken & Leek, Lamb Curry Hotpot, Root Vegetable, and Italian Pork Sausage Roll on offer.

Curtis is eager to introduce some of his favourite flavours from The Pie Room in Beverly Hills, California to Aussies. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with New Ahead ahead of the big day, Curtis said he was inspired to open The Pie Room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I had the opportunity to pivot during the pandemic, we brought The Pie Room to life. I’ve always said pies are like a big, warm hug and that’s what everyone needed at that moment. Los Angeles really responded, so I wanted to give The Pie Room a permanent home.”

While Americans traditionally enjoy sweet, fruit pies, Curtis says that it’s been great fun “putting premium meats into pastry” at The Pie Room and introducing his customers to the type of pies Australians know and love.

He also noted when quizzed that he could never choose a favourite pie flavour.

Advertisement

“That’s like naming your favourite child,” he laughs.

“[But] I love the lamb curry hotpot, chicken & leek, and the beef cheek,” he admits.

“It’s so hard to pick a favourite pie flavour!,” Curtis tells New Idea. (Credit: Supplied)

As for what attendees to his exclusive pop-up can expect, Curtis is quick to point out the obvious – “pies!”

Advertisement

“Seriously, pastry brings people together. I want to show the Aussie crowd my version of pies that I’ve brought to LA. California may have a sushi roll named after it, but Oz has the sausage roll, and I’m proud of it,” he tells us.

“[Expect] Free pies, music, and community. What can be better than that?”

While the pies are free of charge and come on a first-come, first-served basis, Curtis and his team will also be collecting donations on behalf of the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen to support all those impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

After living in Australia and the United Kingdom, Curtis made the permanent move to Los Angeles (where The Pie Room is located) in 2014. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win the ultimate California adventure for four, including flights and accommodation thanks to Flight Centre, complete with recommendations from Curtis himself.

“California is a giant melting pot, much like Oz. And Los Angeles has an incredible restaurant scene.”

“I’d say go support the restaurants – Mexican, Korean, Thai, Filipino, and Chinese cuisines. Los Angeles has neighborhoods devoted to each of these flavours. And then there is the sushi!”

“The topography is diverse too. From anywhere in the state, you’re just a couple-hour drive to the beach, desert, mountains, or woods. I guess I’d say, find a restaurant close to the beach, order some tacos and a beer, and go watch the sunset,” he recommends to any future travelers heading to his hometown.

Advertisement