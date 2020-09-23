Farmer Alex Taylor (left) initially chose Jess Wolfe (right) but in the Farmer Wants A Wife finale revealed that he had brutally dumped her for the runner-up. Channe Seven

And taking to her Instagram on Tuesday night, Jess hit back as she shared footage of herself from the show asking “Remember me?”. In the post's savage caption, she wrote: “Sorry Alex, you have had your turn!”

However, since sharing the post, it appears Jess had second thoughts and edited the caption, which now simply reads, “Sorry Alex…”

In the comments, fans assured Jess that she had "dodged a bullet" with Alex. Instagram

Fans flooded the comments section to support the reality star, with one writing, “You’re too kind Jess… there is a bigger prince charming out there babes. Love ya sweet thang.”

Another follower added: “You dodged a bullet. You’re too nice to be used.”

Meanwhile, a harsher comment read: “What a drip he turned out to be”.

Fans initially thought Jess had won the show, after Alex picked the down-to-earth blonde from Geelong at the beginning of Farmer Wants A Wife’s final episode.

Henrietta Moore (left) and Jess Wolfe (right) battled it out for the affections of Alex. Instagram

But at the reunion, which took place a month after filming wrapped on the show, Alex revealed he had ended things with Jess, believing they were better off as friends.

“I felt like Jess was becoming my best friend. She made me laugh, I wanted someone to make me laugh. But I just kept on starting to feel like I could only see her as my friend,” Alex explained during the finale episode.

“I couldn’t see this romance blossoming … My heart wasn’t in it.”

In the finale, Alex revealed he had found love with Henrietta. Channel Seven

In a shock revelation, Alex then went on to explain that he and runner-up Henrietta had since rekindled their relationship and are officially dating.

“I contacted Henrietta and we just started talking again and it just felt right,” Alex said.

“I still felt connected to her. We always said chemistry is a hard thing to find, that spark …you don’t find that with many people.”