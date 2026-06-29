Is Jelena Dokic eloping? Inside her “secret” Wimbledon wedding

Wimbledon holds many memories for Jelena Dokic – it’s where she captured the world’s attention as a tennis star, and now commentates, and also has been open about the abuse suffered at the hands of her late father and coach, Damir Dokic.

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In 2000, after losing her semi-final match to Lindsay Davenport, her dad abandoned her, forcing her to sleep at the court.

But this year, she could be poised to mark a new milestone after the tournament, with those close to her claiming a summer wedding is on the cards with boyfriend Yane Veselinov.

Jelena Dokic is heading to the UK for Wimbledon. Credit: Media Mode)

“Everyone keeps saying this feels like the perfect moment,” an insider reveals.

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“She’s already overseas, surrounded by beautiful destinations, and she is in such a genuinely happy place in her life.”

While Jelena, 43, is preparing for another busy fortnight courtside, sources tell New Idea the real excitement could begin once the final ball has been struck.

Now it’s a question of whether they will tie the knot in her birthplace of Croatia or North Macedonia, to honour Yane’s heritage.

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Both Yelena and Yane are Australian citizens, so both destinations would require navigating a maze of paperwork, whether filing local paperwork with the Australian Embassy in Belgrade or Zagreb, and securing Single Status Certificates.

But the payoff would mark a memorable moment for the pair for the rest of their lives.

“Croatia would mean so much to her,” our insider said. “But North Macedonia would be incredibly special for Yane, too.”

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. (Credit: Instagram)

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Todd Woodbridge’s special role

While Jelena famously shut down engagement rumours after sporting a blinding diamond ring at the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards, playfully telling New Idea she’d let us know when it was official, a source says Todd Woodbridge could be a part of the celebrations.

The pair will once again be side-by-side throughout Wimbledon and, according to those who know them best, Todd, 55, has long been part of the wedding banter.

“Jelena has joked that Todd is the only person she’d trust to officiate her wedding,” a source says.

“Imagine the scenes! One minute they’re discussing forehands and match points, the next he’s asking if anyone objects!”

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Jelena Dokic and Tood Woodbridge have an unbreakable bond. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair have formed an incredibly close bond, with Todd encouraging her to pursue a media career, and being a mentor during, and after her career on the tennis court.

This is in stark contrast to the relationship she had with her late father.

Whether he’s officially holding the microphone or simply watching, friends say Todd would be overjoyed to stand by Jelena’s side.

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