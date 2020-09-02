Farmer Pete Channel Seven

Farmer Pete

29, Kingaroy, QLD

Type of farm: Grain & Forage Crops

About: "I am out going, friendly, straight up and I am not afraid to get in and have a go. I love building and making things."

His perfect lady: "One with a bit of get up and go but can relax after work and have a bit of quality time."

Farmer Sam Channel Seven

Farmer Sam



24, Canowindra, NSW

Type of farm: Sheep & Crops

About: "I'm a fun, loving person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humour. I am an adventurous soul and am looking for someone to go on adventures with."

His perfect lady: "I am looking for a fun, loving, caring, intelligent lady with a great sense of humour and who loves the great outdoors and is family orientated."

Farmer Rob Channel Seven

Farmer Rob

40, Snowy Mountains, NSW



Type of farm: Sheep & Cattle



About: "I am an easy going country bloke who is very happy with my life, I'm highly driven, love my work and love to make the most of life."



His perfect lady: "Horse riding, training dogs, fishing, camping, reading, veggie gardening and watching comedy."

Farmer Matt Channel Seven

Farmer Matt

26, Orbost, VIC

Type of farm: Beef & Fodder

About: "I am an easy-going farmer who loves a bit of banter, am very sociable and a good communicator. Wise beyond my years with a solid work ethic and incredibly driven. Love a good challenge and the sense of achievement that comes with accomplishment yet, can use my failures for future growth."

His perfect lady: "I am looking for a woman who is a good communicator and is willing to give farm life a go. She would have a great personality, loves a laugh and is family orientated."

Farmer Will Channel Seven

Farmer Will

39, Longwood, VIC

Type of farm: Sheep & Cattle

About: "I am honest and energetic, love a party, but I also very much enjoy my downtime. I much prefer to be outside than indoors, I love almost all animals, I'm just a pretty normal down to earth bloke really!"

His perfect lady: "An honest, independent, light hearted, fit, and healthy woman."

You can apply now for each of the farmers, here.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.