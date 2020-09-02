Farmer Pete
29, Kingaroy, QLD
Type of farm: Grain & Forage Crops
About: "I am out going, friendly, straight up and I am not afraid to get in and have a go. I love building and making things."
His perfect lady: "One with a bit of get up and go but can relax after work and have a bit of quality time."
Farmer Sam
24, Canowindra, NSW
Type of farm: Sheep & Crops
About: "I'm a fun, loving person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humour. I am an adventurous soul and am looking for someone to go on adventures with."
His perfect lady: "I am looking for a fun, loving, caring, intelligent lady with a great sense of humour and who loves the great outdoors and is family orientated."
Farmer Rob
40, Snowy Mountains, NSW
Type of farm: Sheep & Cattle
About: "I am an easy going country bloke who is very happy with my life, I'm highly driven, love my work and love to make the most of life."
His perfect lady: "Horse riding, training dogs, fishing, camping, reading, veggie gardening and watching comedy."
Farmer Matt
26, Orbost, VIC
Type of farm: Beef & Fodder
About: "I am an easy-going farmer who loves a bit of banter, am very sociable and a good communicator. Wise beyond my years with a solid work ethic and incredibly driven. Love a good challenge and the sense of achievement that comes with accomplishment yet, can use my failures for future growth."
His perfect lady: "I am looking for a woman who is a good communicator and is willing to give farm life a go. She would have a great personality, loves a laugh and is family orientated."
Farmer Will
39, Longwood, VIC
Type of farm: Sheep & Cattle
About: "I am honest and energetic, love a party, but I also very much enjoy my downtime. I much prefer to be outside than indoors, I love almost all animals, I'm just a pretty normal down to earth bloke really!"
His perfect lady: "An honest, independent, light hearted, fit, and healthy woman."
