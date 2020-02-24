RELATED: What Went Down Between Brad & Angelina

The Best Celebrity Couples In History

Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton

Taylor and Burton got married not once but twice. The first time was in 1964, and then again in 1975 – only a year after getting divorced.

zGetty

Jackie Onassis & John F. Kennedy

The playboy and the style icon! Jackie O and JFK were together from their first meeting in 1952 until Kennedy’s assassination in ‘63.

Getty

Sonny & Cher

The musical duo produced hits like “Baby Don’t Go” and “I Got You Babe”, while also starring in The Sonny & Cher Show.

Getty

John Lennon & Yoko Ono

This was the love that allegedly broke up The Beatles. John & Yoko were an artistic and political powerhouse, collaborating on several songs and anti-war protests in the ‘70s.

Getty

Prince Charles & Princess Diana

Even though Prince Charles had an affair with his current wife Duchess Camilla, Princess Diana will always be remembered just as much for her style and grace as for her tragic death.

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

Before Cruise was jumping on couches to declare his love for Katie Holmes, he was married to Nicole Kidman (with whom he has two children) from 1990 to 2001.

Courtney Love & Kurt Cobain

Married after just a few months of dating, Cobain and Love had a passionate yet destructive relationship. Drug use and depression drove them apart, and it ended with Cobain’s tragic suicide in ‘94.

Getty

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

The Smith family is dominating Hollywood, and it’s due in no small part to the loving and supportive relationship between the famous husband-and-wife team.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi

Ellen and Portia’s relationship was one of the very first visible same-sex couplings in Hollywood. The couple has been together since 2004, and they officially tied the knot almost immediately after Proposition 22 (the Californian law that banned same-sex marriage) was overturned in 2008.

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The world was shook when the two biggest pop stars of the time began dating. Not only was it a match in musical heaven, but it also gave us pop classics “Cry Me a River” and “Everytime”.

Helena Bonham-Carter & Tim Burton

The King and Queen of macabre cinema, these two seemed like soulmates – both romantically and professionally. Unfortunately, the two split in 2014 after being together for 13 years.

Barack & Michelle Obama

The former President and First Lady of the United States were the ultimate #relationshipgoals. The love and respect between the two is undeniable!

Getty

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart

It’s a love story straight out of a movie – two up-and-coming starlets meet on the set of a teen flick and fall in love. An affair and two break-ups later, RPatz and KStew finally called it quits. What’s even more iconic is that current US President Donald Trump tweeted about Stewart and her infidelity...nine times.

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Speaking of puppy love, nobody quite did it like ex-Disney star Selena Gomez and former teen idol Justin Bieber. The pair started dating around 2010 or 2011, and they had an on-and-off relationship until 2018. Bieber ended ‘Jelena’ for good when he married model Hailey Baldwin only a few months after breaking up with Gomez.

The relationship resulted in several hits like “Sorry”, “Same Old Love”, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, “Where Are U Now”, “What Do You Mean”, “Love Yourself”, plus recent Selena Gomez releases like “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”.

Jay-Z & Beyonce

Beyonce is a queen all on her own, but we have to admit that her relationship with Jay-Z is one of the most talked about couple-doms in the last decade. Things got complicated after Jay-Z was caught cheating, but the two worked it out, and Beyonce blessed us all with Lemonade, an album that wasn’t scared to get real personal about the troubled marriage.

Getty

Kate Middleton & Prince William

Prince William has been in the spotlight since he was born, so it was no surprise that his relationships have been on blast as well. Every move – from William and Kate’s engagement to their lavish wedding to the birth of each of their children – was given major media attention.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Although Brad & Jennifer Aniston were the OG Hollywood celebrity pairing, Brangelina eventually took over and became the DEFINITION of a power couple. The two met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and remained together until their recent divorce...although rumours of them reuniting still pop up every once in a while.

Love In The Time Of Hollywood

It’s not stability or length of time that defines a celebrity power couple – it’s the intensity and publicity that it generates! Using that definition, the 17 couples on this list definitely deserve the title.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton in rare PDA