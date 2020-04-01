Getty

No protection...

Now that they're everyday people, Harry and Meghan won't be protected by UK media law, which the Royal Family have the privilege of being protected under. Think, paparazzi.

Now that they're living in celebrity Mecca, Los Angeles, they will be fair game for photographers.

Pay their own way for private security

Now they've left the UK, via Canada, they will have to foot their own security bill, which will creep into the millions annually.

'I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,' US president, Donald Trump reminded the couple on his private Twitter account.

'It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!'

The world is their oyster, just at their own cost

Harry and Meghan were privileged to have traveled the world as representatives of the Royal Family. From Australia to Fiji, New Zealand and Africa.

Now they'll be banking on the hospitality of their rich and famous friends, unless of course they plan to pay for their own private jets and private, luxury accommodation.