Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Primeville Sweet Spot launches at SXSW Sydney!



From October 15 to October 20, 2024, this incredible event will be open to entertainment lovers and fans of Prime Video’s most popular series and films.

Primeville Sweet Spot will feature the new cast of the eagerly awaited Amazon Original, The Office, including Felicity Ward, Steen Raskopoulos, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, and Zoe Terakes as well as reality TV favourites Whitney Rose and Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The special event is the perfect opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite films and shows and can even indulge in personalized pick-and-mix desserts inspired by various sets, all while capturing and sharing photos for a chance to unlock exciting prizes.



Whether you’re attending simply for the sweet treats, want to explore the latest in streaming technology, or are ready to immerse yourself in a range of interactive experiences, Primeville is great for entertainment lovers of all ages.

Where is Primeville located?

Primeville is located at Fratelli Fresh in Darling Harbour, with express entry for SXSW Sydney badge holders.

Primeville Sweet Spot Events at SXSW Sydney

01 The Office You can snap a photo at Hannah Howard’s desk from the new Amazon series The Office. Bring your friends and stop for a coffee break in the Flinley Craddick kitchen, where you can indulge in a tasty tiramisu dessert!

02 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Primeville gives you the opportunity to visit The Forge from Middle-earth from Prime Video’s hit series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prepare to be amazed by the stunning, intricate costumes, fully immerse yourself in the world of the show, and enjoy a delicious treat at the end!

03 Despicable Me 4 The Despicable Me interactive experience at Primeville allows the kids to follow the Minions around and collect a delicious macaron inspired by their favourite treat… bananas!

04 It Ends With Us Stop and smell the roses at Lily Bloom’s flower shop or grab a delicious hot cocoa cookie. The perfect interactive experience for everyone!

05 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City If you love The Real Housewives series, you’ll LOVE the Primeville pop-up experience as part of SXSW Sydney. Known as the glam zone, you’ll be able channel your inner housewife with a lip application from expert makeup artists and capture the moment with iconic photo ops inspired by the beloved franchise.