Primeville Sweet Spot is coming to SXSW Sydney: Here’s what’s on

Immerse yourself in the world of your favourite series and TV shows.
Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Primeville Sweet Spot launches at SXSW Sydney!

From October 15 to October 20, 2024, this incredible event will be open to entertainment lovers and fans of Prime Video’s most popular series and films.

Primeville Sweet Spot will feature the new cast of the eagerly awaited Amazon Original, The Office, including Felicity Ward, Steen Raskopoulos, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, and Zoe Terakes as well as reality TV favourites Whitney Rose and Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The special event is the perfect opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite films and shows and can even indulge in personalized pick-and-mix desserts inspired by various sets, all while capturing and sharing photos for a chance to unlock exciting prizes.

Whether you’re attending simply for the sweet treats, want to explore the latest in streaming technology, or are ready to immerse yourself in a range of interactive experiences, Primeville is great for entertainment lovers of all ages.

Where is Primeville located?

Primeville is located at Fratelli Fresh in Darling Harbour, with express entry for SXSW Sydney badge holders. 

Primeville Sweet Spot Events at SXSW Sydney

primeville the office

01

The Office

You can snap a photo at Hannah Howard’s desk from the new Amazon series The Office. Bring your friends and stop for a coffee break in the Flinley Craddick kitchen, where you can indulge in a tasty tiramisu dessert!

the lord of the ring rings of power primeville sxsw

02

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Primeville gives you the opportunity to visit The Forge from Middle-earth from Prime Video’s hit series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prepare to be amazed by the stunning, intricate costumes, fully immerse yourself in the world of the show, and enjoy a delicious treat at the end!

DESPICABLE ME 4 primeville sydney

03

Despicable Me 4

The Despicable Me interactive experience at Primeville allows the kids to follow the Minions around and collect a delicious macaron inspired by their favourite treat… bananas!

it ends with us primeville

04

It Ends With Us

Stop and smell the roses at Lily Bloom’s flower shop or grab a delicious hot cocoa cookie. The perfect interactive experience for everyone!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City primeville event

05

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

If you love The Real Housewives series, you’ll LOVE the Primeville pop-up experience as part of SXSW Sydney. Known as the glam zone, you’ll be able channel your inner housewife with a lip application from expert makeup artists and capture the moment with iconic photo ops inspired by the beloved franchise.

last king of the cross primeville sweet spot sydney

06

Last King of The Cross

There’ll be a nightclub inspired by Last King of the Cross. This vibrant homage to the legendary 90s clubs in Kings Cross invites party-goers to grab a jelly shot (non-alcoholic) before hitting the dance floor. On top of this, series star Lincoln Younes will be in attendance!

