Wondering what’s on in Melbourne in October? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN MELBOURNE: THE BEST EVENTS IN OCTOBER 2024

01 Coeliac Australia Gluten-Free Expo From October 5 to 6 Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre The Coeliac Australia Gluten-Free Expo is the ideal destination for those with a gluten intolerance or who simply like to avoid any food that contains gluten. The event will feature a show floor with exhibitors showcasing a wide range of gluten-free products. You can sample and purchase products from delicious treats to essential pantry items. On top of this, the event also features an Education Stage in which you can learn from dieticians, medical professionals, chefs, and authors about how to manage coeliac disease, along with the latest research and gluten-free cooking tips! Check out the schedule here. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

02 Melbourne Fashion Week From October 21 to 27 Where: Various venues across the city Melbourne Fashion Week is set to return for its 30th year this October. This year, the theme is “You’re Invited,” celebrating individuality, community, and expression. The event will feature seven runways at iconic locations such as Queen Victoria Market and Little Bourke Street. Attendees can look forward to over 100 events showcasing various designers and retailers. Ticket prices range from free to $155. view the full program HERE

03 Melbourne Marathon Festival From October 10 to 13 Where: Various starting points If you’re on the run club bandwagon, the Melbourne Marathon Festival will be right up your alley! Across four days in October 2024, the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival will see thousands of participants taking part in various runs. The event features five distances from 2.5km to the full 42.195km. Register HERE

04 The Finders Keepers Design Market From October 11 to 13 Where: Royal Exhibition Building The Finders Keepers Design Market is returning to the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton this October! For three days, 270 of Australia’s best independent designers, makers and foodies will bring their creativity to one place. Filled with live local DJs, fresh food, bars, and so many market stalls you can’t even imagine, this design market is the perfect way to connect with the community. Entry is $6 however kids under 13 can enter free! Here are the market opening hours: Friday, October 11: 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, October 12: 10am – 5pm

Sunday, October 13: 10am – 5pm GET TOUR TICKETS HERE

05 Le Petit Chef Dining Theatre From Tuesday to Saturday Where: The Langham Melbourne Step into a world where dining meets magic with Le Petit Chef at The Langham. This enchanting experience gives you the opportunity to experience dining like never before, mixing cutting-edge 3D animation with gourmet cuisine. As you sit down for a delicious meal, your table becomes a stage for a whimsical virtual chef whose comedic kitchen dances will keep you entertained. Once the meal arrives, the performance will fade as you enjoy a selection of regional and international dishes such as Burrata Salad, a Mediterranean Style Seafood Soup, Beef Tenderloin, and Vanilla Saffron Brulee for dessert. Tickets start at $175pp. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

06 Beauty and the Beast The Musical Until November 24 Where: Her Majesty’s Theatre Disney’s new production of Beauty and the Beast is coming to Her Majesty’s Theatre for its highly anticipated Melbourne season. The beloved classic has already shown in Sydney and Brisbane and now it’s Melbourne’s turn! From the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen, the enchanting and timeless tale of Belle and her Beast is one we are all familiar with, however, the musical production brings their story to life. Tickets are available for as low as $50 (with no additional transaction fee). Those looking for the best value tickets are encouraged to look at mid-week and Sunday evening performances and during school terms in October and November. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

07 TINA – The Tina Turner Musical Select dates all month Where: The Princess Theatre Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, including Simply the Best, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do with It, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is not to be missed! The musical brings the inspiring story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, to life in an almost three-hour show coming to the Princess Theatre in Melbourne this October. Tickets range from $89 to $249 and are expected to sell out quickly… GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

