All you need to know about MasterChef Australia 2025

A special guest is set to appear...
MasterChef Australia has been confirmed for 2025 and fans could not be more excited!

The news was announced at the network’s Upfronts events held on September 16, 2024, in Sydney, along with some other exciting details about the upcoming season.

Next year, MasterChef Australia will see former contestants make a kitchen comeback with the return of MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

The first season of Back To Win premiered in 2020 and was won by Emelia Jackson, who first appeared on season six of MasterChef Australia in 2014 and is set to compete in the upcoming season of Dessert Masters.

The MasterChef Australia: Back To Win 2025 judges. (Credit: Channel 10)

WHO ARE THE JUDGES ON MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 2025?

Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow, and Jean-Christophe Novelli have been confirmed to judge on MasterChef Australia next year.

However, multi-Michelin starred Chef Gordon Ramsay is also set to appear in the upcoming season as a special guest judge.

The 2025 season is the second time these four judges will appear on the show together following the 16th season which aired in 2024.

Emelia was the All Stars champ. (Credit: Channel 10) (Credit: Channel 10)

WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

Network 10 did not spill any details on which former MasterChef Australia contestants will appear in next year’s season.

WHEN WILL MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 2025 AIR?

The only information confirmed regarding the airdate of the upcoming season is that it will return in 2025.

However, in previous years, the TV series premiered in late April/early May.

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

