EXCLUSIVE: Outlander star Jeremy Irvine makes “Roman orgy” confession

Jeremy Irvine has made a cheeky confession about wanting to attend a “Roman orgy”, but it’s not what you might think.

Advertisement

The actor, 35, is starring as Henry Beauchamp in the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

He portrays the father of Claire Randall from the original Outlander series, and the prequel follows his relationship with Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield), who is Claire’s mother.

The smash hit period drama is known for its time travel, with Claire being transported to another era entirely in the original franchise, based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

And there is one moment in time in particular that Jeremy would like to travel back to himself, as he revealed during an exclusive chat with New Idea.

Advertisement

When asked where he would travel in time, Jeremy cheekily told us: “I have my set answer for this, I say a Roman orgy.”

Jeremy Irvine has made a confession about a “Roman orgy”, but it’s not as X-rated as you may think. (Credit: Stan)

“But with the caveat of antibiotics, I’m taking penicillin with me,” he added.

However, his confession was not as X-rated as you might initially think, as a Roman orgy typically refers to decadent parties in Roman times, complete with excessive drinking, huge banquets, music, and dance.

Advertisement

The rituals were not sexual, though the presence of women led to many rumours and misconceptions, which have been widely debated by historians.

And Jeremy’s co-star, Jamie Roy, who plays Jamie Fraser’s father Brian, had an equally amusing and food-focused response when asked the same question.

“I would go back to some point in recent time. A couple of years ago, I had this fantastic sandwich in Los Angeles at a place called Fat Sal’s,” he explained.

“I’ve only ever been there once, but it was one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had, so I’d probably go back there!”

Advertisement

Jeremy is starring alongside Hermione Corfield in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. (Credit: Stan)

Harriet Slater, who plays his on-screen love interest Ellen MacKenzie, pointed out that there is a Fat Sal’s in the UK, so he didn’t need time travel for that goal.

But Jamie quipped: “It’s the sandwich sizes in the UK and America for me, the US one is probably the size of my head, I like big sandwiches!”

Harriet herself had a strikingly different response when asked about her time travel dreams, focusing instead on another point in history.

Advertisement

“I would go back to ancient Egypt, I really want to see how the pyramids are made and put that to bed once and for all,” the actress shared.

Meanwhile, Hermione Corfield said she would travel back to Woodstock, the most famous of the 1960s rock festivals.

“There’s a lot of events I’d like to have seen in person, but I would like to go Woodstock,” she added.

Advertisement

The cast is currently gearing up for the release of the Blood of My Blood season one finale, which is set to air on Friday, October 10.

Though viewers are yet to see exactly how the series will be wrapped up, the cast are already busy filming for season two.

They are starring alongside Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, and filming for season two is already underway. (Credit: Stan)

Production has commenced in Scotland, with the cast excitedly revealing that they think season two is even better than the first one.

Advertisement

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done for the first season, and we’ve got so much to show in the second season, which I think is better than the first season, and people are going to really enjoy that,” Jamie teased.

Harriet agreed, gushing: “The scripts are great, there’s a lot of exciting stuff!”

While Jeremy added, “I think season two is going to take it up a level, personally. I think the scripts for this season are even better than the first one, so I’m really excited for the next time round.”

Filming is still underway, and, given that the release date for season two has not yet been confirmed, fans might have a bit of a wait to find out what happens next.

Advertisement