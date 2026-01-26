Mia Fevola reveals terrifying stalking nightmare: “I had death threats”

WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT. If you, or someone you know, needs support, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or go to their website. You can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, or visit their website.

Mia Fevola has detailed her years-long stalking nightmare that has seen her family targeted by death threats.

The daughter of AFL great Brendan Fevola, 26, opened up about the terrifying ordeal on Sunday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

Mia revealed that she has received abusive letters and death threats for many years from an anonymous person, and has even been targeted at her workplace.

“It got so out of hand that at one point, I had accounts made on how they were going to kill my family and me. I had death threats,” she told her campmates.

Mia Fevola has opened up about her stalking nightmare on I’m A Celebrity 2026. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I had people coming to my workplace. I had letters written [that said] “Get tested for HIV, you s***” to my two workplaces, my parents’ two properties, and my ex’s house.

“They knew… That was the scary part. How did they know where I was? They knew me, it was someone that knew me.

“And they would ring up my work, saying, ‘I’m gonna come get you.’ It was very scary.”

Mia said she was forced to get the police involved, but still hasn’t discovered who was sending her the cruel threats, saying the last letter she received was a few months ago.

“It’s still going. It’s been years. They’re obsessed. They fixate. It’s so scary,” she admitted.

“And you just don’t know what you’re dealing with. Like, it could be some harmless kid.”

Mia said she has also been abused in person, once having someone throw a glass at her in a bar.

Mia is the daughter of Brendan and Alex Fevola. (Credit: Instagram)

“I have had people in real life [approach me]. I’ve had people throw glasses at me in a bar,” she added.

“I often walk past men in a bar setting, and they’ll be like, “s***.” Constant. You’d think it doesn’t go beyond social media. But sometimes it does.”

Mia is competing on the 2026 series of I’m A Celebrity, following in the footsteps of her father, Brendan.

Brendan, 45, won the 2016 series of the Channel 10 reality TV show, and Mia is now hoping to do the same.