There are a few things we can count on when it comes to Martine Chippendale on The Real Housewives of Sydney – she speaks her mind, she loves her pug Ernie, and her enemy is the sun.

The dedicated housewife is passionate about skincare and beauty and is rarely found outside without her parasol to protect her.

New Idea spoke exclusively with Martine about her go-to beauty buys, her current skincare regimen, and what made her want to be sun-safe.

Read our full interview below.

Martine Chippendale is passionate about beauty, skincare, and fashion. (Credit: Supplied)

Her budget beauty buys

While she was filming the beloved franchise in Sydney, her make-up was done professionally. At home, however, her look usually takes about 15 minutes to whip together.

“There are so many beautiful brands available now, and I would say that my style is probably a little bit more focused on blending less heavy foundation,” she said about her current look.

So what does she use?

When it comes to brows, Amy Jean Brows’ Lamination Brow Gel and the Brow Velvet Duo are cult products she goes back to again and again.

For her face, Martine loves Charlotte Tilbury’s lip liners, Hourglass mascara, Kosas lipstick, NARS foundation and blush, and Laura Mercier in Nude Naturel.

“I love the way that a beauty routine is tied to relaxation and indulgence, and I love when it comes to make-up,” Martine says.

“I love the creativity of it. I love the way that you can create different looks according to your mood and outfit, and that just really appeals to my creative side.”

When it comes to beauty and skincare, Martine Chippendale does not mess about. (Credit: Instagram)

From all sun to no sun and skincare

While Martine is now religious about sun protection, she did not always have these habits.

“I was burnt my whole childhood. I went to solariums as a teenager,” she said. An avid lover of magazines growing up, her earliest exposure to skincare was in Dolly Magazine when she was 12, with homemade treatments.

But in her twenties, it was Cosmopolitan that caught her attention and made her think more about her skin.

Although it took her a while to find a sunscreen that didn’t make her break out, the Housewives star said it was easier now because there were more products on the market.

So what is Martine’s go-to?

The blonde bombshell was a new face on The Real Housewives of Sydney season three. (Credit: Supplied)

For her face, SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+ is an absolute must, and she said it also worked underneath make-up. She uses everyday sunscreens for her body, such as those from Woolworths.

With all this in mind, Martine does opt for a tan doesn’t come in a bottle or tube.

Whenever she wants to give her skin a tanned glow, she grabs Bondi Sands’ Ultra Dark.

“It just gives the skin a beautiful glow. I love that tanning mousse… I do love a spray tan for an event,” she said.

As for her fashionable parasols? They hail from the Western Australian brand Sun Bella.

Along with all of this, Martine admits to regularly getting IPL treatment, Fraxel Laser, extraction facials, as well as red light therapy and injectables.

Martine Chippendale joined the cast alongside Victoria Montano, Krissy Marsh, Terry Biviano, Dr Kate Adams, Sally Obermeder, Caroline Gaultier, and Nicole O’Neil (both not pictured). (Credit: Supplied)

Going from a Real Housewives fan to a Real Housewife of Sydney

Before she joined the Sydney cast, Martine was a keen viewer, particularly when it came to the Beverly Hills franchise.

She said, however, being part of it was different.

“So when we’re filming, it’s hard. It’s actually not easy,” she said.

“It’s a job, and it can be very stressful when it’s completed and you get to view the product that you’ve created, and you’re part of this group that really will put ourselves out there, which is really, really hard, and we do it to help create this show that’s about women and friendships and our lives.

“And I think that it’s actually quite rewarding to see what we’ve created.”

