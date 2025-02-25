After a lengthy hiatus, season three of The Real Housewives of Sydney has finally hit Aussie screens!

With a brand-new housewife in town and the return of favourites, fans will be treated to fresh drama, luxury getaways and next-level fashion, all set against the picturesque Sydney skyline and iconic harbour.

The rebooted series premiered in October 2022, serving up plenty of entertainment as viewers followed the luxurious lives of seven glamorous women and the drama that trailed them.

With production commencing on season three in May 2024, the new season hasn’t come soon enough for fans, many of whom have been eagerly anticipating to see what their favourite ladies have been up to since the explosive season two finale.

Meet The Real Housewives of Sydney season three! (Credit: BINGE)

Born of the brainchild of Bravo, there’s no other reality TV franchise that has even come close to the pop culture phenomena that is the Real Housewives franchise.

With almost 30 instalments from across the globe, Aussie fans were treated to a local season of their own with The Real Housewives of Melbourne in 2014, followed shortly after by The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Unfortunately, while the Melbourne spin-off returned with the usual fanfare for five seasons (with a sixth on the way), Sydney only saw one season make it to air back in 2016.

While the original run aired on Foxtel channel Arena, the reboot was commissioned by BINGE, some four years on from when the show was cancelled back in 2019.

Australia, meet Martine Chippendale! (Credit: BINGE)

Who has been cast on The Real Housewives of Sydney season three?

The original series saw the likes of Athena X Levendi, Krissy Marsh, Nicole Gazal O’Neil, Lisa Oldfield, Victoria Rees, Matty Samaei, and Melissa Tkautz up the ante on the drama.

But for the first season of the “reboot”, only Krissy and Nicole returned.

New Idea pet columnist Dr. Kate Adams was the first of five new housewives to be cast in the new season and was joined by businesswoman Terry Biviano, beauty queen Caroline Gaultier, fashionista Victoria Montano, and former TV host, and entrepreneur Sally Obermeder.

Described as “sophisticated, chic, and fiercely intelligent” by the team at BINGE, fans fell in love with the cast as they showcased the glitz and glamour of Sydney high society.

In season three of The Real Housewives of Sydney, Krissy, Terry, Victoria, Caroline, Sally, Dr Kate and Nicole will all return.

They’ll be joined by new housewife Martine Chippendale, a glamorous blonde bombshell from Darling Point who is the best friend and neighbour of fellow housewife Victoria.

“Happily married to retired banker John, who is 19 years her senior, and a devoted mother of two, she left a thriving HR career to focus on family life. With a psychology degree, impeccable style, and a stunning home, Martine embodies elegance inside and out,” she is described in her official character synopsis.

The original cast of The Real Housewives of Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

Why was the original The Real Housewives of Sydney cancelled after one season?

According to reports, Foxtel’s Head of Television Brian Walsh cancelled the show after the extensive fighting, swearing and all-around catty behaviour, labelling the behaviour of the women cast as “too nasty” and “too extreme” for global audiences.

“A lot of the women in this show were nasty for nasty’s sake and had no redeeming features,” he later added.

Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Sydney?

Fans can tune in to The Real Housewives of Sydney season three on BINGE and Foxtel Now.

The Real Housewives of Sydney season three premiered on Tuesday, 25th February at 1:30 PM AEDT on BINGE and FOXTEL, with new episodes dropping weekly.