He only lasted two days of his honeymoon, but Eliot has managed to make quite the impression on this season of Married at First Sight.

At the time of writing, the 35-year-old business owner has left the experiment, but will he return? Here’s everything we know.

Will Eliot get back together with Lauren?

Eliot was originally matched with his ‘bride’ Lauren Hall. Despite seeming happy on the wedding day, things took a turn for the worst during the couple’s honeymoon in Queensland’s K’Gari Island.

“I did say that I wanted someone younger than me,” Eliot said. “Probably someone under 30.”

Speaking to producers, Eliot said he “did not want to compromise on my values”.

He packed his bags the next morning and left.

At the first dinner party, Lauren arrived alone. And while there were questions during the night about whether Eliot would arrive, he never showed.

Does Eliot return to MAFS?

The Daily Mail has revealed that both Eliot and Lauren return to Married at First Sight later in the season.

According to the Mail, Lauren returns first and is matched with a new groom, and then Eliot returns soon after with a new bride.

However, we will have to wait for the rest of the season to see how the new relationships play out.

Why Eliot really left Lauren

Speaking to our sister publication Woman’s Day, a source revealed that the decision between Eliot and Lauren to split may have been more mutual than what played out on screen.

“Three days into the honeymoon, Eliot and Lauren sat down and spoke and they sort of agreed that things weren’t going to work,” the source revealed.

“Eliot wanted someone younger, while Lauren wanted someone older. It was a myriad of mismatches.”