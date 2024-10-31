Maddy and Charlotte offer Kylie support during ‘flirtgate’ scandal

Maddy and Charlotte have received praise from viewers of The Block, after showing incredible kindness to fellow contestant Kylie Baker in her time of need.

Since joining season 20 almost halfway through filming to replace Jesse and Paige, Kylie has been actively hostile to the girls, frequently bad-mouthing them to her other blockheads and the camera.

But despite this, the Sydney sisters were the first to welcome the mother-of-four back to the job site, which she dramatically quit a few days prior after inappropriate comments that were exchanged between her husband Brad, and former friend Mimi after a night of drinking came to light.

Kylie says as far as she is concerned, her relationship with Brad is over. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As she arrived back onsite, the girls were quick to greet Kylie despite their previous rocky relationship.

“We went up to her and made a little effort to make her feel more comfortable – we knew she wouldn’t feel super comfortable in a group setting coming back,” Maddy explained.

While the girls had no understanding as to the reasons behind Kylie’s shock departure, they said it was clear that she needed some support.

“Regardless of how someone treats me, I want to live a life where I show people kindness,” Maddy added.

The girls knew it would be hard for Kylie to be in a group setting, so made a considered effort to make her feel more at ease. (Credit: Channel Nine)

For Kylie, it was a greatly appreciated gesture: “It was very nice,” she told the cameras.

“It’s nice to know that as much as I didn’t feel like there was a support network…there actually is.”

Unsurprisingly, despite being at the centre of the drama, a sheepish Mimi made no effort to check in with Kylie, revealing that she felt “a bit anxious” about the situation as it was “still pretty fresh.”

“If I were to go up and say, ‘Hey, are we good? – if she were to say no…I don’t take that well, I’ll probably crumble, and it would really upset me.”

“So it’s like…avoiding also isn’t helpful, but I think that wasn’t the right time.”