EXCLUSIVE: “Something big is coming” – Farmer Corey’s cryptic hint has us convinced a proposal is on the way

NEED TO KNOW Farmer Corey and Keeley from last season of Farmer Wants A Wife are still together and living on his Queensland farm.

from last season of Farmer Wants A Wife are and living on his Queensland farm. Keeley has moved from NSW and settled into rural life. The couple have bought and renovated an investment property together.

together. Corey has hinted an engagement could be coming soon — while confirming they are not yet engaged or pregnant, despite false AI scam claims online.

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With a new season of everybody’s favourite rural reality show, Farmer Wants A Wife just around the corner, one couple from last season could be taking it to the next level.

Sitting down with New Idea, Farmer Corey, 26, and Keeley, 24, exclusively reveal to us that they are still very much smitten – and couldn’t be happier.

So happy, in fact, that Corey has hinted to us that something big may be just around the corner.

“There’s probably going to be something coming soon, but I’m not saying any more,” Corey reveals, adding with a laugh that “Keeley’s already suspicious”.

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“We absolutely found love out of the show,” Keeley tells us, adding, “I’m pretty confident, if not 100 per cent confident, that Corey is my life partner.”

Keeley says it was “all meant to be”. (Credit: Supplied).

Corey says he feels the same about Keeley.

Together, they live on Corey’s mixed-crop farm in Biloela, QLD, with their two dogs, and the couple are happier than ever.

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“Keeley has settled in so well. She’s moved so far away from her family, friends and her job, and hasn’t been scared to get out and try new things. She’s been incredibly patient and very determined … she’s an amazing woman,” Corey says.

Keeley and Corey love their fur babies. (Credit: Supplied).

Keeley tells us that Corey built a fence on his property so she could bring her beloved dog, Michael, from where she lived in Merimbula, NSW, with her.

“That was the final piece of the puzzle,” Keeley says.

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She reveals to us that Farmer Wants A Wife didn’t portray how gentle and caring Corey is in real life.

“He’s been patient with me settling in and very supportive. I don’t know that blue-collar boys are always associated with that kind of thing,” she tells us.

Since being on the show, they’ve taken some big steps together.

They look back on their time on the show fondly. (Credit: Supplied).

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Three months after they met, the couple bought an investment property which they renovated, and are onto their next project, painting the farmhouse they’re living in.

Although they’d like to confirm that they currently aren’t yet engaged or pregnant, as some AI scams are claiming online.

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