While it’s hard to believe Australian Idol is over for another year, applications are already open for the 2026 season.

Every year, thousands of hopeful singers audition, determined to get their music careers off the ground, and now you can throw your hat in the ring!

This year, Marshall Hamburger won the title, $100,000, and an exclusive recording contract with Hive Sound Studios. He joins a string of other winners, including Guy Sebastian and Casey Donovan, who have forged successful music careers in the years since.

Channel Seven has confirmed that the show will return for its 11th season, and Kyle Sandilands has already confirmed to the Daily Mail that he’s locked in to judge another season of the singing show.

No other confirmations have been made about the other judges, and it remains to be seen if Marcia Hines and Amy Shark will return to the judging panel also.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about season 11 of Australian Idol.

Kyle Sandilands has said he’s returning for Australian Idol 2026, but will Marcia Hines and Amy Shark? (Credit: Channel Seven)

How to apply for Australian Idol 2026?

If you want to audition for Australian Idol, all you need is create and account and send a video or link of you singing.

In order to be eligible, you need to fit the following criteria:

You must be between the ages of 15 and 35 as of October 1, 2025

Be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, or permanent resident of either country living in Australia

Must not have any current deals with music labels, record companies or TV shows

Be free for filming between September 2025 and June 2026

Must be in optimal physical health, have no criminal convictions, and be willing to undergo health screenings and background checks. Participants under the age of 18 also need parental consent.

Casey Donovan won Australian Idol in 2004. (Credit: Channel 10)

Think you’ve got what it takes? You can apply here.

If you know someone who you think is perfect for the show, you can also nominate them via idolauditions.com.au/nominate.

