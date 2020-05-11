Dr Chris Brown could be hearing wedding bells soon. Getty

It’s rumoured that the couple are currently self-isolating together in Chris’ $5.8m Clovelly home in Sydney’s east.

There’s no doubt that Brooke will make a stunning bride – and we’ve even been given a hint of what she could look like, thanks to the numerous photos of her modelling wedding dresses on her Instagram account.

In one pic, Brooke twirls in a slim-fitting low-backed dress by Australian bridal designer Karen Willis Holmes, and in another from last year, she looks radiant in a bandeau top and tulle skirt from the brand Chosen by One Day.

Brooke is reportedly self-isolating with Chris in his Clovelly home. Instagram

While the Bondi Vet and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host has been linked to numerous high profile beauties over the years, including TV producer Kendall Bora, Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi and most recently, TV presenter Liv Phyland, the handsome 41-year-old has never found that special someone to settle down with, until now.

In fact, a source close to Chris says that his family and friends couldn’t be more excited about this recent relationship development.

“Everyone would love to see Chris settle down, get married and start a family,” the insider says.

“He has had a few really lovely girlfriends and each time his family has hoped she would be ‘the one’, only to find out a few months later that the relationship hasn’t worked out.”

In 2019, Chris told Stellar magazine that he was on the hunt for “the one”.

“If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids I probably would’ve been horrified. But it’s my doing.”

Dr Chris has had a series of past relationships. Instagram

He citied a hectic work schedule and travel as some of the reasons behind his lacklustre love-life.

“It’s a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time.

“I’m certainly looking for The One. I don’t want to be this person with a history of short to medium-term relationships.”

The insider adds that Chris hasn’t prioritised marriage up until this point, but as he gets older, he’s been forced to rethink his life goals.

“He has never been the type of guy who feels like he needs to get married. He’s at the pinnacle of his career and is never in one place long enough to make that kind of commitment. But, of course, he will settle down one day.”

Given Chris’ well-known reputation as being supremely private, it wouldn’t be surprising if the vet was already in the process of planning a wedding to Brooke.

Could Brooke and Chris be sealing the deal already? Instagram

In an interview with TV Week in 2018, Chris confirmed that he kept his love-life tightly under wraps, saying, “I’ve never been that guy going around boasting, especially about who I’m dating.”

When it comes to what type of wedding the couple will host, our insider claims that we shouldn’t be expecting an extravagant public event. In fact, a secret elopement could even be on the cards.

“Chris has always been a very private person, so when that time comes it won’t be a massive affair,” the source says. “He will probably just gather his family and close friends together and do it without anyone else knowing.

“It wouldn’t surprise his mates if he just eloped one day in one of his favourite countries like South Africa, where he spends a lot of time.

No-one would be shocked if that was to happen.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!