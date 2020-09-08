After splitting with Russell Crowe in 2012, Danielle Spencer (pictured) found love with author Adam Long in 2016. Getty

“Danielle and I actually met years ago when she was still with Russell,” Ad, as he is known, revealed at the time.

“They were interested in buying my now ex-mother-in- law’s property. Although we were both with other partners at the time, she left an impression.”

Adam added he quickly became very much part of the family, which includes Danielle and Russell’s children Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14, which they welcomed during their nine-year marriage.

“That wasn’t the first time I’d met Dani’s parents and kids,” he said. “She introduced me pretty early on in the relationship and we regularly all hang out together.”

Danielle and Ad (pictured) look more loved-up than ever at a red carpet event. Getty

In 2020, Danielle recalled her version of their first meeting during an appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“As they say, you meet somebody when you least expect it and I was literally walking up Rose Bay promenade. He had a way in, Russell and I had lived at his ex-mother-in-law’s house for about ten years beforehand,” Danielle said.

“I hadn’t met him back then. But Russell took his mother-in-law’s grandkids, his sons, to the Rabbitohs…. it gave us something to talk about.”

“He was very lovely to talk to, a really smiley person and I thought this is a nice person to have a chat and a cup of tea with,” Danielle revealed of her first impression of Ad. Getty

Danielle also revealed their romance started casually, with Ad asking her out for coffee, an invitation which she accepted.

“He was very lovely to talk to, a really smiley person and I thought this is a nice person to have a chat and a cup of tea with,” she admitted.

Since debuting their romance, Danielle and Ad have often been seen posing together for photos at red carpet events, looking more loved-up than ever.

Danielle was previously married to Russell Crowe (pictured), with whom she shares sons: Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14. Getty

In 2018, a source told Daily Mail Australia that Ad was exactly type of guy she would ideally set her sights on.

“He's typically her, very arty, and she loves that type,” revealed the friend at the time.

“She's really happy, it's still quite early days, but she's content. And Russell is apparently pretty cool with it. He's accepted they're not going to get back together.”

“We have a lot in common and we understand each other," Danielle gushed of her relationship in July this year. Getty

Meanwhile, Danielle told Stellar magazine in July this year that she didn’t know if she and Ad would ever tie the knot, but shared the relationship is still going strong.

“It’s going very well. He’s a very kind, gentle soul,“ she gushed.

“We have a lot in common and we understand each other. It’s a very easy relationship and we get along very well.”