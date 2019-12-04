RELATED: The Queen opts for orange outfit on latest outing

Understanding Colour Theory

Before we delve into the colours that match with orange, let’s try to understand why certain colours go well together and why others clash. According to Colour Wheel Pro, colour theory is “a set of principles used to create harmonious colour combinations”. In colour theory, we look at colours as they appear on the colour wheel. From here, we can easily map out the best ways colours can complement each other.

Complementary colours (also known as contrast colours) are two colours that are directly opposite one another, such as blue and orange. These work together because placing a warm colour next to a cool colour creates balance!

If you want to make a colour palette of three to four colours, try mapping out three colours that are spaced out equally or four colours that make up a rectangle on the colour wheel. For example, blue, orange, violet, and yellow.

These are just the basics. There are tons of other ways you can mix and match colours. You can also match a colour with the two colours beside it – as in red, yellow, and orange. Or, you can match a colour with itself but tinted lighter or darker – as in orange, peach, and butterscotch.

Colours That Go Well With Orange

Now that you know how colours can be matched up together, let’s look at some colours that go well with orange!

1. Burnt Orange And Beige

This charmingly subtle colour combination is soft and calming without being overtly feminine and works well for rustic, outdoor weddings where there are lots of green grass and shrubbery. Orange, white, and brown tints and shades go great together because they remind us of the natural colours of autumn. For a bit of contrast and a pop of colour, have the groom wear a grey or powder blue suit!

2. Blue And Orange

If you’re a fan of action flicks, you’ve probably noticed how often films are colour-graded so that the blues and oranges pop out more than any other hue. As direct opposites, blue and orange are the most obvious matches. But in films, colour graders give these two complementary colours more oomph because orange is the closest colour to skin tones. When backdropped by a vibrant blue or teal, human subjects become much more noticeable in the frame.

3. Orange And Purple

While orange and purple is a bold colour combination, it’s not at all unusual. Nor is it unattractive. Because purple and blue are analogous colours, purple and orange match up together quite well. For clothing and furniture, deep oranges and purples are best. Just look at this bedroom that puts together a purple lamp and wallpaper with orange pillows.

If you’re still in doubt about the combination, just take a cue from fashion guru Rihanna. If Riri can pull off a purple top and orange trouser combo, so can you!

4. Orange And Pink

You know a colour combination is good when you find it repeated in nature a lot. Tangerines, sunsets, even corals – these are all beautiful examples of how well orange and pink go together!

This colour combo works in pretty much any setting too, be it a wedding or a chic apartment.

5. Orange And Green

Much like orange and blue, this colour combo almost feels like a no-brainer. It’s as natural as an orange tree in bloom or an orchard at the beginning of autumn. Rich dark green like emerald or jade works great with burnt orange or tan.

6. Orange And Yellow

When paired up, these analogous warm colours can turn any apartment into a warm and cozy space. When used as a colour scheme for an outfit, the combo exudes joy and excitement!

7. Orange And Grey

While orange goes well both black or white, it looks especially nice when coupled with grey. This is because grey is a cool colour that’s closer to purple and blue – orange’s complementary colours – than it is to white or black.

The Best Colour Match For Orange

No one colour matches “best” with orange. The best colour match for orange is one that goes by the rules of colour theory. Once you’ve got that down pat, you’re set to add a splash of orange to your life!

