Harry Potter Golden Snitch Remote Control Flying Heliball Drone from Yellow Octopus for $59.99

Now this is perfect for any Harry Potter fans in the house because this Golden Snitch Remote Control Flying Heliball Drone will transport them straight into the fantasy world.

Authentically hand-painted and crafted to look just like it does in the movie, the Golden Snitch also comes with a display plinth and collectable poster.

NASA Interactive Robot Astronaut from Gifts Australia for $69

Who doesn't love a robot? They're insanely popular when it comes to kids, and for good reason.

The NASA Interactive Robot Astronaut brings the world of space back down to earth, and has a range of cool features, including responding to voice and touch and repeating back secret messages.

Not to mention, it has the ability to do its very own robot moonwalk with its bright flashing eyes - so much fun!

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle from Myer for $199

This is for the Disney lovers as this Castle is the perfect home for all the Disney Princess characters.

It stands at four feet tall, so you'll need some space, and the dollhouse features three stories and six rooms, and it also comes with 29 accessories - offering the ultimate experience.

MGP Carve Elite Scooter from Rebel Sport for $179.99

If you're wanting to get the kids off their electronics and playing outside, then the MGP Carve Elite Scooter is one way to do it.

With its two-tone colour design, its vibrant, fun and very smooth.

Range Rover Inspired Kids Electric Car in White from Toy Universe for $258.99

Give your child a taste of luxury with this Range Rover Inspired Kids Electric Car that is the perfect mini replica of the real-life vehicle.

With its stylish design, the electric car is also fast, but more importantly, it's safe. It comes with gripping anti-slip types for good traction and four-wheel suspension and there is also a parental remote override control option for the ride.

Cheeseburger Inflatable Floor Floatie Cushion from CoolThings Australia for $140

Add a little fun to a play space with this Cheeseburger Inflatable Floor Floatie Cushion that’s fun, bold, functional and comfortable.

The cloud-like plush surface is soft to the touch, whilst the cushy inflatable core makes it perfect for lightweight portability.

It will also keep the kids comfortable whether they're catching up on their favourite tv shows, reading or even gaming with friends.

Turbo Racer Slot Car Racing Set from Kogan Australia for $49.99

Have any young Grand Prix fans in the house? Give them a taste of the thrills and spills of a race in the comfort of your own home with the customisable, remote controlled Turbo Racer Slot Car Racing Set.

It features a customisable 5.6m track with looping, built-in lap counters and electronic controllers for speed control, and you can send the two 1:43 scale cars racing down a different track every time.

Creatto Sparkle Unicorn and Friends from CoolThings Australia for $52

Bring a little light and magic to the room with the Creatto Sparkle Unicorn and Friends, which comes as a kit so you can have fun constructing multiple light up 3D creations.

You can either make a unicorn, ballerina, polar bear or bunny, by using the thin, flexible, interlocking plastic tiles to create origami-like creatures, which will make for striking light-up room decorations.