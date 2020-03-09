Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has revealed she’s in a new relationship, a decade on from splitting with the royal, and broken her silence about Harry. Getty

“I found it very difficult when it was bad,” she added. “I couldn’t cope … I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible.”

However, she wouldn’t be pressed on her feelings for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Tatler magazine interview, saying, “I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan.”

Adding: “I’m very happy with where I am right now. I’m happy with everything.”

Chelsy also talked about her jewellery business and how she’s expanding into travel and lifestyle.

“I’m doing something in Africa that I’m passionate about. Everything is falling into place,” she said.

Chelsy’s candid confession comes after it was revealed Prince Harry made an emotional phone call to her ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle. Getty

Harry and Chelsy first met in 2004, and were an on-again off-again couple until May 2010.

The pair remained friends after their breakup, and insiders close to Harry have revealed the Prince made a "parting call" to her before he married Meghan.

