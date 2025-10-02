Baby joy! Tiger Lily Hutchence reveals gender of first born child

Three months after the arrival of her first child, Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates’ daughter, Tiger Lily Hutchence, has seemingly confirmed the gender of her baby.

The 29-year-old was seen enjoying a peaceful afternoon walk in a London park in late September, where she pushed her darling newborn in what is believed to be the popular Babyzen Yoyo Stroller.

While Tiger Lily (full name Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence-Geldof) has not yet publicly revealed the name or gender of her baby, many fans believe that she has welcomed a baby boy into the world after being spotted wearing blue on numerous occasions since becoming a mum.

Mum and bub enjoying a stroll in the sunshine. (Credit: Splash/Backgrid)

While New Idea has chosen not to publish images of her child during her recent outing, her baby was seen wearing an adorable pastel outfit, much to the delight of Tiger Lily’s friends, whom she was meeting up with on the sunny Autumn day.

Tiger Lily was first seen in public with her baby in town on June 24, who was swaddled in a fleeced blue blanket in a pram.

“Tiger’s so happy right now. She’s being extremely protective of her baby, who’s the spitting image of grandpa,” an insider source told New Idea exclusively at the time.

“There’s no doubt Michael and Paula would be ecstatic to see their beautiful girl crafting their perfect grandchild.”

“She’s determined to keep this as private as possible. It’s a very special moment for her,” the source added.

Tiger Lily as a newborn baby with proud parents, Paula and Michael. (Credit: Getty)

New Idea broke the world first exclusive that the reclusive daughter of the late INXS frontman was expecting in February 2025 with her partner Ben Archer.

Two months later, in April, the expectant parents tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by 30 of their closest friends and family.

“Tiger Lily and Ben are so happy together, and this ceremony was just for their closest friends and family. It was a beautiful day and, after the service, they all sat down to have a meal together,” a source close to the couple shared with The Sun shortly after the nuptials.

It is understood that her adoptive father, Bob Geldof, and half-sisters Fifi Trixibelle and Pixie were in attendance.