Robert Irwin will be joined by mum Terri on Dancing with the Stars in show first

Terri Irwin is set to join her son Robert on Dancing with the Stars USA, as they gear up for an incredibly emotional performance.

The wildlife warrior has already delivered powerful dances with his partner, Witney Carson, and will now honour Terri during the competition’s Dedication Night.

For the first time ever on the show, the contestants have chosen a family member to join them on the dance floor, to pay tribute to them.

For the special routine, they will perform Phil Collins’ hit You’ll Be in My Heart.

Robert Irwin is gearing up to join his mother Terri on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Instagram)

“My mum is just my biggest inspiration in life, and I love that I get to dedicate this song to her, because it’s a song about lifting each other up,” he hinted on the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page.

“It’s so beautiful, it’s heartfelt, and it’s a way to convey this story of how instrumental my mum’s been in my life, through all of the ups, the downs, from the highest highs, the lowest lows, the grief, the adventures, everything in between.

“She’s always been there and always been there to lift me up. So I’m honoured to get to dedicate a song and a dance to her.”

In the lead-up to the emotional night, Robert explained that it’s also made him think about his late father, Steve.

“We’ve been working hard and I’ve been sort of tapping into emotions that I haven’t really gotten to share before — certainly not publicly,” he said in a TikTok video.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my dad, I’ve been thinking a lot about the highs and the lows, the grief, the way my mum has helped me navigate that.”

Taking to Instagram, he said it was an “emotional week”, and explained more about who he wanted to dedicate the dance to.

Terri Irwin said she’s honoured to go on Dancing with the Stars with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my mum and her strength, I’ve been reminiscing on the times we’ve spent as a family and how she has kept my dad part of my life,” he said.

“This dance is for my mum, it’s for anyone who’s lost someone… and it’s for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve our recognition and appreciation ❤️”

Terri also shared her excitement about the routine on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly honoured that Robert thought of me,” she wrote. “Steve and I always talked about how much it meant to us to be parents. So much love. This will be a special night.💕”