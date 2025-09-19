The REAL reason Sam Mac is moving his entire family to Melbourne

In an announcement no one saw coming – Sunrise star Sam Mac is moving to Melbourne.

The presenter currently lives in Sydney with his partner Rebecca James and their two daughters – Margot, three and Mabel, 13 months.

He announced his big move from Sydney on the morning of Friday, September 19, which shocked viewers.

“I have some big news to share. I mentioned earlier I had personal news to share. Bec and the girls and I are moving to Melbourne,” Mac said to camera, adding, “Bec is from Melbourne, and I travel so much, she will have the support of grandparents and friends nearby.”

“I have loved Sydney. It’s been incredible. I’m an Adelaide boy. To be in Melbourne closer to the footy, closer to the grandparents. I wanted to share it with the Sunrise family,” he said.

Sam and Rebecca are pleased with their decision. (Credit: Instagram).

Sam added that it was something he had been “thinking about for a while”.

Luckily for those at home, his move to a different city won’t change things for fans!

“I will continue on Sunrise, I will still be running around the country,” he said.

Sam also shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, where he shared a series of slides explaining why he has chosen to make the big move.

The beginning of their love story! (Credit: Instagram).

He started off with talking about how his and Bec’s love had blossomed after they met virtually in Covid – when Bec lived in Melbourne while he remained in Sydney.

“After countless lockdowns & border closures…Somehow I managed to convince Bec to move to Sydney,” he wrote.

He then shared all the achievements the couple have made over the last few years, including buying and renovating a house, launching a business, getting engaged, and having their two daughters.

“Seeing them [my daughters] play in their grandparents backyard near the Yarra valley was a lightbulb moment,” he shared. “The lizards, kookaburras & kangaroos lit up their faces with such joy & wonder. We knew that was the childhood we wanted for them.”

The moment Sam knew it was time to make the movie. (Credit: Instagram).

“Time to repay my darling Rebecca for taking the leap of faith for that weird cat loving weatherman in the tiny smelly bachelor pad,” he added.

Celebrity friends ran to the comments to congratulate the young family.

“This is fabulous news. Farewell baked goods before you go please,” wrote Edwina Bartholemew.

“Best city in the world, welcome guys!” the Fifi, Fav & Nick radio page commented welcoming them to the city.