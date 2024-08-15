Congratulations are in order for Sunrise weatherman Sam McMillan and his fiancée, Rebecca James, who have officially welcomed their second child!



Sam first announced the happy news on Instagram on August 15, 2024. “It’s a girl. Again. We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mabel August McMillan to the world (Born last night 14/8/24),” he penned.

Mabel August McMillan was born on August 14, 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s my destiny to be surrounded by beautiful women! A stark contrast to my high school years 🙃 I’ll share more details soon, but Bec was our warrior yet again, Mabel was deliciously chunky & chilled & now we take a collective breather before Hurricane Margot passes through to meet her baby sister later tonight.”



The following morning, on August 16, Sam made another special post, dedicated to his wife and newborn baby. “This is my darling Rebecca just minutes after giving birth,” he began.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

“My girls are asleep, so I had some time to collect my thoughts & start to process how lucky I am. I wrote this little piece as a homage to Rebecca & to all of the incredible Mums out there. We love you & would be nothing without you…”

He then shared a sweet poem he had written for his newborn baby.

“Dear Mabel, you’ll read this one day, when the time is right, but I want you to know what happened that night. Your Mother was stretched & poked & prodded. There were chords & injections & your Mother just nodded.



“She gripped my hand as it went on & on, your Mother was calm, your Mother was strong, your Mother stopped talking, words left unsaid, your Mother surrendered on that Hospital bed. She surrendered her body, it’s what she needed to do. Your Mother did this, so we could meet you.



“Pushing & breathing with extended sighs, your Mother began to speak with her eyes. Her eyes spoke of pain, her eyes spoke of love, her eyes said we’d waited long enough. There you were, our sweet baby girl, the tiniest cry & you’d entered the world.



“You were perfection, it was love at first sight. But I want you to know what happened that night, now & forever, we’ll care for each other. I just need you to know the strength of your Mother.”

Sam Mac and Rebecca James expecting their second child. (Credit: Instagram)

The Sunrise weatherman and his fiancée first shared the exciting news that they’re expecting their second child in Febraru 2024.

“‘Baby Mac’ (the sequel) premiering this August 2024,” Sam wrote on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of little Margot touching her mum’s growing bump, and a sonogram. “Starring Margot as the big sister.”

Sam, 42, has shared his joy at parenthood, admitting he “always knew I wanted to be a dad” but that he hadn’t met the right woman to start a family with until Bec.

“Margot changed everything,” the presenter said.

“The first thing that stood out to me was that this is forever, which is an amazing feeling.

“But also, work drops down in your priorities. You still love your job but your child is so much more important.”

Sam previously told New Idea it was the unexpected moments that have stood out so far with his little girl.

“You still love your job but your child is so much more important,” Sam said. (Credit: Instagram)

“Like the first time I saw Margot genuinely smile … or the first time she was on a swing and to see life through her eyes,” he says with a smile.

“These mini milestones have been the great joy for me because they happen almost every week and they catch you off guard.”

It has been a massive year for Sam and Bec, who started dating in 2020.

Sam proposed to Rebecca on New Year’s. (Credit: Instagram)

Over New Year’s, he proposed to his “darling Rebecca” in front of her parents and brother, so they now have a wedding to plan and a nursery to get ready!

When it comes to Sam being a father of two, Bec has no doubts he will shine.

“Sam’s just morphed into the most amazing dad,” she told New Idea recently. “He’s in dad mode all the time.”

