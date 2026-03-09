“So Fake News”: Pink shuts down Carey Hart split reports with family night out

Pink has broken her silence on the persistent rumours she has split from her husband, Carey Hart.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old singer and her racing car driver husband took their two kids to see & Juliet on Broadway.

Pink, Carey and their two children — Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9 — spent time backstage with the cast, as the musical features Pink’s single ‘F—ing Perfect’.

“Welcomed a f****n’ perfect special guest tonight,” the & Juliet Instagram account wrote alongside a clip of the family with the cast to mark the occasion.

The family’s outing came just weeks after an insider claimed to People that the singer and her 50-year-old husband had separated after over two decades together.

Advertisement

Pink later responded to the rumours on Instagram.

The couple have been together for over 20 years. (Credit: Instagram).

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

“I didn’t know. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14- and 9-year-olds are also unaware.”

Advertisement

“Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So fake news, not true. I love you all.”

In late 2025, a source told New Idea the couple had been “going through it” after they were spotted on a glum outing together.

“Pink and Carey are going through it right now,” the source said.

The couple have faced a series of setbacks recently. (Credit: Instagram).

Advertisement

They added that the couple was navigating a “string of issues” that appeared to have risen to the surface after Carey suffered a serious abdominal injury during a motocross practice in May that led to his hospitalisation.

“Pink gets frustrated with Carey’s recklessness sometimes, because it’s always her and the kids who end up paying the price,” the insider said, adding that Pink’s desire to “leave America” is another bone of contention between them.”

“Unfortunately, moving abroad is not an option due to Carey’s work, but Pink’s starting to feel like a caged bird,” the source spilled.

“You can see why she goes on these huge tours so often. She’s already pushing for another one, but she’s got to produce an album first.”

Advertisement

If the rumours were true, it would be the second time the pair had chosen to spend some time apart.

The couple split up briefly in 2008, just two years after they tied the knot in Costa Rica.

“This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another,” a rep for the Grammy-winner said at the time.

“While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

Advertisement

Pink has admitted they’ve almost split up before. (Credit: Instagram).

The following year, the couple reunited.

“We’re rebuilding … Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward,” Carey told People at the time.

Pink later told the publication that she realised that one person couldn’t be her “entire world”.

Advertisement

“When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world,” she explained. “One person can’t be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself.

“I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.”

Putting on a united front. (Credit: Instagram)

In January 2024, the ‘So What’ singer admitted the couple had almost split up again the previous year.

Advertisement

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well, a couple of them, if I’m being honest,” she shared on Instagram to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Carey was a lot more gushy about his wife of almost two decades.

“In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, break up, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things,” he wrote.

“There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you … 22 years in each other’s lives, and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first. Love you, baby!”

Advertisement