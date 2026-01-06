Pink hints at split from her husband in concerning post

Fans are worried that Pink is hinting at splitting from her husband, Carey Hart, after a cryptic Instagram post.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, she said she decided to “leave behind the hurt”.

“I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones,” she wrote. “And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild.”

Pink opened up about her struggles in 2025 on Instagram. (Credit: Getty)

Why was Pink hospitalised on New Year’s Eve?

She also shared that she spent New Year’s Eve alone in the hospital because she got two discs in her neck.

Advertisement

As she reflected on the year that was, she wanted 2026 to be better.

“And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness. #onwardsand upwards as my father used to say,” she continued.

“Happy New Year, and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred. Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower.”

The pair were spotted without their rings in October. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Are Pink and Carey Hart still married?

This isn’t the first time the singer has sparked split rumours.

In October, she was spotted with her husband in New York, and neither of them was wearing wedding rings.

One concerned onlooker claimed she was glued to her phone while her husband tried to engage her in conversation.

At the time, an exclusive source told New Idea that the couple is navigating a “string of issues”.

Advertisement

“Pink and Carey are going through it right now,” they said.

They have appeared to come up after Carey suffered a serious abdominal injury during a motocross practice in May that led to his hospitalisation.

“Pink gets frustrated with Carey’s recklessness sometimes, because it’s always her and the kids who end up paying the price,” they continued.

Advertisement

Her desire to “leave America” is another grievance between the pair.

“Unfortunately, moving abroad is not an option due to Carey’s work, but Pink’s starting to feel like a caged bird,” the source explained.

“You can see why she goes on these huge tours so often. She’s already pushing for another one, but she’s got to produce an album first.”

The couple tied the knot and have split twice.

Advertisement