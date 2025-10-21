Mike Myers doesn’t look like this anymore! Shrek star makes VERY rare public outing

Mike Myers made a very rare outing at a protest against Donald Trump in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement

The actor, 62, best known for being the voice of Shrek, generally keeps out of the limelight and is rarely spotted out in public.

However, he stepped out over the weekend to join the “No Kings” protest in Times Square, and many fans might not have recognised him.

The Canadian comedian looked strikingly different from his 90s heyday as he sported short, silver tresses during his low-key outing.

Mike Myers made a rare public outing at a protest against Donald Trump in New York on Saturday. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

Though he’s not often seen in public, the Austin Powers star will no doubt be making a return to the spotlight when Shrek 5 hits cinemas in 2027.

Mike previously told GQ Magazine that he would release a new Shrek movie every single year if he had the chance.

The actor is reprising his role as the beloved ogre, almost 25 years since the original fan-favourite DreamWorks film hit was released.

Advertisement

The fantasy animation was so popular that it spawned another four movies, with the final one in the franchise hitting cinemas 15 years ago.

But now, it is returning once again, with Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona all coming back for another adventure.

Austin Powers star Mike is rarely seen in public (he is pictured in 2013). (Credit: Getty)

DreamWorks confirmed Shrek‘s return on July 10, 2024, just weeks after Eddie Murphy, who voices Donkey, accidentally let the news slip.

Advertisement

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” Eddie told Collider at the time.

As well as confirming the long-awaited film was in production, he also teased that a standalone Donkey film was in the works.

Along with Mike and Eddie, Cameron Diaz will also be returning to voice Princess Fiona, while Euphoria actress Zendaya is joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s teenage daughter, Felicia.

However, in a blow to fans, it has not yet been confirmed whether Antonio Banderas will be returning as Puss in Boots for Shrek 5.

Advertisement

Mike is making a return to the limelight in Shrek 5. (Credit: DreamWorks)

In February 2025, he confirmed that he had not yet been asked to return for the new movie, after becoming a fan favourite ever since joining the franchise in Shrek 2, even getting two standalone movies.

“I’m not so far, and I’m not being called for that,” he told Parade.

“Puss in Boots did very well. Number two got a nomination for the Oscar, and the movie behaved beautifully at the box office.

Advertisement

“But I am totally satisfied with the five Puss in Boots that I did. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. Maybe they [will] call me tomorrow.”