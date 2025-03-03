It’s been almost 25 years since the first movie of the fan-favorite comedy and fantasy film series Shrek was released, and almost 15 years since we first saw what we thought was to be the last movie in the series.

Advertisement

It seems as though we were sorely mistaken – it has now been revealed that a Shrek 5 is on the way and it won’t be long until we see Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona reunited.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Shrek 5.

Details about the Shrek 5 plot have been kept tightly under wraps. (Credit: Dreamworks Animation)

Is Shrek 5 actually coming?

On July 10, 2024, the official Dreamworks Animation social media accounts confirmed that a new Shrek movie was “not too far, far away.”

The news came just weeks after Eddie Murphy let slip that the long-awaited film was in production, as well as an exciting new addition to the franchise in the form of a ‘Donkey’ standalone film.

Advertisement

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” Eddie shared with Collider at the time.

The American comedian, actor, and singer was then asked whether both projects were being worked on simultaneously, which he clarified:

“No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.”

Donkey is also set to star in his own movie, similar to his animated co-star Puss in Boots. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Advertisement

Eddie has previously discussed his hopes to play Donkey again and had revealed that it would take him “two seconds” to say yes to a fifth movie.

“If they ever came with another Shrek I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.” Eddie told Etalk in February 2023.

“They’re doing Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They shoulda done a Donkey movie. Donkey’s funnier than Puss in Boots,'” he said with a laugh. “I mean I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funnier than Donkey.”

Now he has gotten his wish!

Advertisement

The Shrek franchise is known for its witty humour and memorable characters. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Will Shrek 5 have the original cast?

On July 10, 2024, Dreamworks Animation confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz would be returning to voice the beloved characters of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona in Shrek 5.

In February 2025, Dreamworks then confirmed that Euphoria actress Zendaya had joined the cast as Shrek and Princess Fiona’s now teenage daughter Felicia in the first official teaser trailer.

The Magic Mirror and Pinnochio were also featured in this trailer, leaving many fans to assume voice actors Chris Miller and Cody Cameron would also be returning to the franchise.

Advertisement

Puss in Boots’ return to the screen remains uncertain currently. (Credit: Dreamworks Animation)

Will Puss in Boots be in Shrek 5?

Unfortunately for fans, there has not yet been any official confirmation that Antonio Banderas will be returning as Puss in Boots for Shrek 5.

Speaking with Parade in February 2025, the Spanish actor confirmed that after starring as the iconic feline in Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After (2010), Puss in Boots (2011), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) he hadn’t yet been asked to return for Shrek 5.

“I’m not so far, and I’m not being called for that,” the 64-year-old shared with the publication about his involvement with the project.

Advertisement

“Puss in Boots did very well. Number two got a nomination for the Oscar, and the movie behaved beautifully at the box office.”

“But I am totally satisfied with the five Puss in Boots that I did. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. Maybe they [will] call me tomorrow.”

Mike has previously revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that if he had it his way, a new Shrek movie would be released every year.

“The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me. I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one ‘Shrek’ a year I’d be thrilled.”

Advertisement

We’re counting down the days until this iconic duo returns to our screens. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

What is the plot of Shrek 5?

While plot details for Shrek 5 are being tightly under wraps, industry insiders have hinted that the fifth film in the franchise will be a multiverse film and see Shrek, Donkey, and Felicia journey to another dimension.

When will Shrek 5 premiere?

If you are wondering will Shrek 5 be in 2026 we have the answer!

Shrek 5 will premiere in cinemas around the world on December 23, 2026.

Advertisement

The film was originally due to be released on July 1st, 2026.

Where can I watch Shrek in Australia?

Stream Shrek on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.