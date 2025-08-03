  •  
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Flatley shares Lord Of The Dance memories

Long live the Lord Of The Dance!
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Michael Flatley

If you do something  you love for work, you’ll never work a day in your life – or so the old saying goes.

And Irish performer and director Michael Flatley can attest to that, as he is one of the most successful and happiest dancers in the world!

Gaining global fame through Riverdance in the ’90s, Michael, now 67, became a sensation after his performance with the dance group at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

He left the cast a year  later and started his own highly successful Irish dance show, Lord of the Dance.

Michael Flatley
Michael Flatley performing on the opening night of ‘Lord of the Dance’ at the London Coliseum, London, July 1996. (Photo: Getty Images).
Now, as the group nears its 30th anniversary, Michael is bringing his dance troupe back to Australia, to perform  a new Lord of the Dance show under his direction.

“The whole cast is buzzing for Australia – these are dreams coming true,” he exclusively tells New Idea.

Reflecting on the first  time his group performed here in 1996, Michael admits he’s “never hugged so many people” in his life.

“When we landed on Australian shores for Lord  of the Dance back then,  there were tens of thousands of people at the airport, and I knew that God was watching. I knew that my prayers had been answered and my dream  had come true,” he says of that tour’s success.

Lord of the Dance Cast
Michael is proud of the new cast. (Photo: Supplied).

In 1998, Michael famously insured his legs for $50 million – which in fact stopped him from doing a stunt on the Sydney Harbour Bridge!

“There was a promotional idea for me to stand on  the top of the bridge  with my hands out, and a helicopter would fly by. But, the insurance company stopped us, so I never  got to do it!” he says.

Michael reluctantly retired from dancing in 2016 after struggling with multiple injuries. He reveals that he misses it dearly.

“You dance your heart  out and give everything to the audience,” he says. “When you come on stage for the last number, with that army of dancers behind you… then, the audience stands up, screaming, pounding their feet and clapping. Wow. It doesn’t get  any better than that.”

Michael Flatley
Michael helped make Irish dancing sexy! (Photo: Getty).

“I’m buzzing just thinking about it because absolutely nothing touches being on stage.”

Even though he’s no longer dancing himself, Michael says he is beyond proud of his new cast  of dancers, as “the  standard now is so high”.

“I cast dancers who just come alive under the lights. My dancers don’t just want to be on stage – they  need to be on stage,” he emphasises.

Smiling, he adds, “With respect to my dancers from 10 years  ago, the dancers in my  cast are way better now. The standard is just so high. They’re all at the  top of their game and  they work so hard. I’m so proud of them.”

As for what we can expect from this tour, Michael says, “the production contains dance routines that are among some of my best works yet. This show practically explodes on stage!”

Lord Of The Dance is coming to Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney in August and September this year.

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

