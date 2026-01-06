Julia Morris will soon be back on screen, so you might be wondering what she’s been up to since last hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

When she’s not in the South African jungle, the TV star, 57, lives in Melbourne, where she focuses on raising her two children, Ruby, 19, and Sophie, 17.

She shares her daughters with her ex-husband, Dan Thomas, but the couple went their separate ways in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Julia has spoken openly about her marriage breakdown and her love life since then, so is she dating anyone new?

Julia met the Welsh comedian when she was in her 30s. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Julia Morris still married?

No. Julia and her husband, Dan, went their separate ways in 2021, and their divorce was finalised the following year.

The Taskmaster star has not delved into the reasons behind their separation, but has admitted that she felt “free” afterwards.

“Let’s just say I wasn’t married to the person I thought I was,” she previously told Stellar Magazine.

New Idea understands that the couple simply felt that the relationship had “run its course” and wanted to put their daughters first.

How did Julia Morris and Dan Thomas meet?

Julia met her ex-husband, Welsh comedian Dan, more than 20 years ago, at an Aussie expat weekly get-together event in London called Club Sunday.

Impressing her on-stage with a Goldfinger impression, Dan caught the attention of the Aussie comedian. Julia later admitted that moment made her determined to kiss him at some point, but he had to rush off to other plans that night.

But fate stepped in, and the pair later reconnected through friends at Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe.

“The first night was overnight romance,” the star told our sister publication WHO in 2018.

“But he called me the next day, so we were already on the right track. I’d usually date someone and get around five or six months in and be bored, though I never got sick of him.”

They tied the knot in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve in 2005, and they share daughters Ruby and Sophie.

Julia Morris and Dan Thomas met more than 20 years ago and were married for 16 years before separating. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Julia Morris get divorced?

Speaking with our sister publication, the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2023, Julia revealed that there was nothing “dramatically wrong” with her marriage.

She simply realised that she and Dan were “not necessarily growing in the same direction”.

“Once you’ve got that [knowledge of not growing in the same direction] in your headspace, the other person starts to become quite a pest,” she said at the time.

“I think that’s where patience starts to wear down too, ‘I’m not living like this’. How is this an example for my girls that this is an okay life to lead? No thanks.”

Ultimately, Julia revealed the decision came down to one question: “How do I want to live the second half of my life?”

“Is this me?” she recalled thinking to herself in the interview. “What is it? I should feel happy. I’ve got a job, my children are healthy, [and] my husband is nice. It’s not like he’s a beast. He’s not a nightmare. So why am I still not happy?”

I’m A Celebrity is hosted by Julia Morris (pictured) and Robert Irwin. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What has Julia Morris said about her divorce?

While divorce is never easy, Julia’s split from Dan was amicable.

“He literally said, ‘Oh my God, I feel the same way, this is amazing, ‘” she said of their decision. “And then we sat down and ordered new bedside tables for the apartment we rented to do the ‘nesting’.”

Nesting was the process they adopted to make the split easier on their family. It involved keeping the kids at home, while each parent took turns staying in an apartment on designated days and nights.

“We were both, like, let’s try to make our way into this new arrangement as smoothly as we can,” Julia said.

On the Sooshi Mango Saucy Meatballs podcast, she doubled down on her comments about their amicable split.

“We’re in a good place, thank God ’cause I’m hearing horror stories about [divorce] but, my god, the freedom,” the comedian told the hosts.

“I don’t want to brag, but oh, it’s everything you’re dreaming it’s going to be.”

Julia Morris has been open about the impacts of her divorce. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Julia Morris currently single?

Julia has hinted that she is not interested in looking for another partner and is very happy by herself.

In fact, she even revealed that she’s no longer interested in sex during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“I think I’ve shut up shop,” she joked.

Though she’s happily single now, Julia admitted that adjusting to life by herself again wasn’t without its challenges.

“Well, it’s been 20 years since I was a single lady. And I don’t mean going out and picking up. I just mean, how do you respond to being a single person?” she told Fitzy and Wippa in 2022.

“I’m actually I think I’m very good at being married. But I like that bit.”

Things gradually became easier for Julia, and by January 2024, the comedian shed light on how much she was loving life as a single woman.

“Linda Evangelista saying she never wanted to partner up again because of sleeping in silence, it’s hit a really raw nerve with me,” she shared with The Herald Sun.

“A nerve of pure happiness.”

Julia Morris said she felt “free” as a single woman. (Credit: Instagram)

That same month, she also told our sister publication WHO that she was “the happiest” she had ever been in her life after her break-up.

“I can’t encourage people to get divorced, but my god…No wonder you’re not allowed to talk about it because it’s fantastic,” she confessed.

As for whether she’d ever get married again?

“Absolutely not! I have no desire to meet anyone, ever!” she told our sister publication TV Week in 2025.

“I had a lot of life before I got married – too much, to be fair – and then I married at 35 and had a different life. Now I get to have another life all over again.”

