Inside Deni Hines’ life in the spotlight as she joins I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Deni Hines is officially swapping the stage for the South African jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The singer and songwriter grew up in front of the spotlight alongside her mother, Marcia Hines, and created many hits of her own.

She’s already dipped her toe into the reality TV world with appearances on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice and The Masked Singer Australia, so we are excited to see her on our screens again!

Deni Hines thinks she’s got what it takes to win I’m A Celebrity Australia 2026. (Credit: Channel 10)

Is Deni Hines close with Marcia?

While rumours have surfaced over the years of the pair feuding, they have put those claims to bed.

On January 18, Marcia posted a photo of the pair with the caption, “Loving every minute in Bangkok with @denihines1 💕 So gorgeous to see her again 💕.”

Deni also revealed that her mother was one of the first people to know about her current reality TV stint.

“Mum’s excited,” she told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this. What are you doing!’ And then I was like, I’m talking to all my ancestors in my sleep going, ‘Listen, I’m coming to Africa!’”

Maricia and Deni Hines have put rumours about a feud to bed. (Credit: Instagram)

What band was Deni Hines in?

Growing up, Deni was encouraged to pursue singing, and then began touring as a backing vocalist for Australian music heavyweights, including INXS and Kylie Minogue.

In 1991, she joined the band called The Rockmelons.

After that, the group’s cover of Bill Withers’ classic Ain’t No Sunshine, and That Word (L.O.V.E.), became certified Gold singles.

However, she told The Journey Through Aussie Pop podcast that she was not a fan of the original hit.

“I have not wavered from my inner truth,” she said.

“I have always hated that song. I sing it when I have to. I have to sing it live. It’s my biggest hit. The way to have a rebirth on that song for me because of the disdain is to fully drop it [in] reggae.

“I know [The Rockmelons] did it as safe as they could for Australia because Australia really wasn’t feeling it.”

However, she shortly left to pursue her solo career and released her debut album Imagination, which she recorded in the UK.

Before this, however, she initially signed with a record company in the US.

She told the podcast say that the contract fell through and her opportunity in America “disappeared”.

Deni Hines has also showcased her talents on the theatre stage. (Credit: Getty)

What are some of Deni Hines’ biggest hits?

Her first single off her debut album, It’s Alright, became her first solo hit to earn her a platinum award.

The hit also earned her an Aria Award in 1996 in the Breakthrough Artist category, and peaked at number four on the charts.

The album was also successful in Japan, selling more than 300,000 copies.

When she released it under the name Pay Attention in the UK, it led to her touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, and the Lighthouse Family.

It also stayed at the top of the French charts for seven weeks. Globally, she sold more than 1.3 million copies.

Her success in France led to her working on two songs for Luc Besson’s film Taxi, which achieved gold status.

Not only that, but her music also appeared in the David Bowie film Everyone Loves Sunshine, and The Wog Boy, in which she recorded a cover of the classic Grace Jones track Pull Up To the Bumper, produced by The Black Eyed Peas.

She has also lent her talents to theatre in Jesus Christ Superstar and Big River.

Deni Hines has been married to Daniel Moses since 2012. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Deni Hines married to?

Deni has been married to her third husband, Daniel Moses, since 2012, who she told New Idea is the “love of my life”.

“If you’d have told me a couple of years ago that I’d fall for a slightly balding finance guy, I’d have laughed at you,” said.

Fast forward being together for more than 10 years, she told our sister publication Woman’s Day that he makes her laugh.

“You know you’ve met the right person when you don’t even realise it’s been 10 years.”

Unfortunately, she was unlucky in love before that.

She met her first husband, and INXS guitarist and saxophonist Kirk Pengilly, in 1992, when they were recording their hit Not Enough Time.

They tied the knot a year later, but they split 18 months later. She told The Sydney Morning Herald that she became his daughter April’s stepmother.

““I resented the relationship Kirk had with his daughter; I couldn’t understand how he was so involved..” she told the publication in 2022.

“I had issues with that relationship because I was young and didn’t dig deep enough to understand why it bothered me.”

After their split, she moved to London and met her second husband and record producer, Dennis Charles. Their marriage lasted for three years.

Deni lives with her husband in Thailand. (Credit: Instagram)

Where does Deni Hines live now?

In 2022, she told The Sydney Morning Herald that she lives with Daniel in Thailand.