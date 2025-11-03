When Olympian Lisa Curry surprised fans with news of her secret wedding on Instagram, she was inundated with messages of love and support.

The star tied the knot a second time with husband Mark Tabone in October 2025 – with Lisa receiving a ring during an emotional vow renewal ceremony in Fiji.

Mark and Lisa renewed their vows. (Credit: Instagram/Lisa Curry)

Who is Lisa Curry’s husband now?

“Love Always Wins 💗🌸,” Lisa shared in a post alongside photos of her and Mark at the beautiful ceremony. “The man who sees my good days and my not so good days. The man who takes my hand, hugs me, and reminds me that everything will be ok.

“His smile. A gentle kiss. His kind words. Holding my hand. Protecting my calm. This is where love shows up … quietly, consistently, powerfully. Tears fill my eyes. It’s a reminder of our true love,” she added.

The ceremony took place seven years on from the couple’s first wedding on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in May 2018.

During her vows, Lisa promised to “age gracefully” with Mark, and continue to love him “just a little more every day”.

Lisa and Mark make a beautiful couple. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

A second ceremony in Malta, where Mark’s family lived, followed.

“Lisa is beautiful inside and out. We share the same dreams and plans. She is my soul mate,” Mark would later tell Australian Women’s Weekly.

Lisa, meanwhile, said Mark made her “heart sing”.

“He cares about me, he listens to my stories, even if I tell them to him three times,” she gushed. “He laughs at my jokes and fixes anything and everything.”

Theirs was a match that was meant to be.

The pair wed in 2018 on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

What does Mark Tabone do for a living?

In 2021, Mark – an Elvis impersonator who had come out of a 25-year marriage – candidly revealed he was “in a hole, single and wondering what my future looked like” before fate intervened in the form of a message from Lisa – who he’d met on a charity walk – in 2015.

“Then out of the blue @lisacurry starts a conversation on messenger and after my fingers were sick of typing, I asked for her phone number and we discovered that we were in the same boat,” he revealed in an Instagram post.

At the time, Lisa had long been separated from her former husband, Olympian Grant Kenny, with whom she shared three children Jaimi Lee, Morgan and Jett.

“He cares about me, he listens to my stories, even if I tell them to him three times.” (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Lisa and Grant Kenny split?

The pair had decided to part ways in 2009 after 23 years together, but the exes didn’t finalise their divorce until 2017.

In a 2022 interview with Mia Freedman on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Lisa revealed she realised she wasn’t happy in her marriage during a camping trip with Grant.

“There were so many things I wanted to do in my life,” Lisa told the show. “I love travelling, I love adventures and Grant hates all that sort of stuff. He’s a homebody.”

She explained how as the couple camped near the edge of the Great Australian Bite that day, she loved the stars and the sunrises, while Grant wasn’t in his element.

“There were a few things. And then when those few things are combined with other things, and more things, you think ‘I’m kind of hanging in for all of the wrong reasons’.” Lisa explained.

“There wasn’t one thing in particular – and it wasn’t easy. And we talked about it a lot, and cried about it together.”

Despite the relationship breakdown, the pair have remained close over the years – and they needed each other’s support more than ever when their daughter Jaimi Lee tragically died aged 33 in September 2000.

“It shows the relationship that Grant and I have had and do still have – you don’t live with someone for 28 years and just disregard them,” Lisa told Mamamia. “People often find it interesting that you can stay friends. We just are.”

In the dark days that followed Jaimi Lee’s death, Lisa needed Mark’s support more than ever.

The two have continued to go from strength to strength over the years. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“I just don’t feel like the same person anymore. It’s like your soul has changed,” Lisa told the ABC’s Australian Story in May 2022. “It’s not about the medals, it’s not about records, it’s not about success and failure. It’s about family, it’s about love.”

As she navigated a heartbreaking grief, Lisa leaned on Mark, with a source telling New Idea: “Mark is warm, emotional and incredibly supportive… I’m not sure she could have survived this without him.”

Lisa echoed a similar sentiment on her Instagram as she thanked her husband for “everything”, writing: “He’s so caring and supportive. I couldn’t get through each day without him atm. One step, one day at a time.”

